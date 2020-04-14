The Cannes Film Festival could adopt “new ways” for its 2020 edition, given the possibility that it may not be held as planned for late June or early July due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Now it seems difficult to think that the Cannes Festival can be organized this year in its initial format“The organizers admitted.

The note was released after the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, indicated this Monday in a speech to the nation that the confinement extends in the country until May 11 and that major public events will not take place until at least mid July.

The event highlighted that, since last night, it has started conversations with professionals in the sector, both in France and abroad, to assess the situation. According to their note, this group agrees that the festival, “An essential pillar of support for the film industry, it must continue to explore all possibilities that can accompany the year of cinema with Cannes 2020 films in one way or another. “

The text concludes by saying: “Everyone knows that there are still many uncertainties about the international health situation. We look forward to communicating quickly about the ways this Cannes 2020 could take shape. ”

This event, which attracts At 40,000 professionals and 200,000 spectators, it had already been canceled or discontinued in the past, but never postponed.

The best known case was the May 1968 edition, interrupted by a revolt by the filmmakers, with Jean-Luc Godard and François Truffaut at the helm, in support of the student and labor movement of that time.

The contest, which was originally going to celebrate its 73rd edition from May 12 to 23, recognized that there is still much uncertainty about the international health situation and hoped to communicate “quickly” in what form could Cannes 2020 take place.

Its director, Thierry Frémaux, already announced last April 7 in an interview with Variety magazine that a digital edition was not among his plans.

“What is a digital festival? A digital competition? We should start by asking the rights holders if they agree, “said Frémaux, making it clear that the” soul “and the history of Cannes would not work with that model.

With information from . and EFE