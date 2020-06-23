The European Union is finalizing a list of countries that are safe for their citizens to travel from July 1. As El País advanced, the document must still be agreed, but it would be based on three criteria: health, reciprocity and links with the EU itself. Therefore, countries like The United States, Brazil or Russia would be left out.

When making the list, they are encountering many problems since there is no reliable source that provides data to prepare it. Community borders have been closed since last March 16, but more and more countries insist on the need to publish a document to reopen them.

Before July 1

Despite the complexity of the matter, the Twenty-seven are trying to close the list before July 1 due to the risk that the capitals decide to continue with their own criteria. The ambassadors They will try to define a first draft, although the agreement is not expected to be reached quickly.

The dilemma with the United States

The North American country is currently the most affected by COVID-19, both at the level of infected (more than 2.4 million) and deaths (the figure exceeds 123,000). Their data indicates that the pandemic is far from being controlled and if the established epidemiological criteria are followed, the borders may not be opened yet.

Also, United States does not allow entry of European travelersTherefore, the European capitals could refuse the arrival of citizens coming from said territory. It was his own Donald Trump who opened the ban with decisions of this type after closing his borders to European citizens.