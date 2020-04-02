PARIS (AP) – The battle to protect people from wearers who do not know they have the coronavirus is intensifying and confronts governments that are struggling to buy protective equipment, while raising new questions about who should wear masks, get take the temperature or even leave your houses.

In Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus emerged in December, a green symbol on its residents’ phones determines their movements. A “green code” indicates that you do not have the virus. You must show it to take a subway train, stay in a hotel or enter this city of 11 million inhabitants. Severe restrictions remain for those who have yellow or red symbols.

In northern Italy, the country with the most deaths from the virus – more than 13,000 -, guards with “pistols” that measure temperature decide whether a person can enter a supermarket or not. In Los Angeles, the mayor recommended that his 4 million residents wear face masks. Masks are mandatory in Israel for everyone who leaves their home, as well as for those who enter grocery stores in Austria and pharmacies in Pakistan.

A senior official in eastern France, the region most affected by the virus, complained Thursday that US officials were left with a shipment of facemasks reserved for France at a Chinese airport.

“On the runway, the Americans come, take out cash, and pay three or four more times for our orders,” said Dr. Jean Rottner, chairman of the Grand Est regional council and physician in the emergency room of a Mulhouse hospital, in statements to RTL radio.

Researchers in Singapore calculated on Wednesday that about 10% of infections are caused by carriers who have no symptoms and may never have them.

Authorities in Greece placed the 2,400 people in a refugee camp in quarantine on Thursday after discovering that a third of the 63 people a woman had contact with the virus had tested positive, with none having symptoms.

The leading government expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said it is not known why some people have mild symptoms or have no symptoms at all, while others become seriously ill.

“I have been dealing with infectious diseases for almost 50 years and I can tell you that I am not fully understanding this mechanism,” Fauci told NBC’s “Today” show.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that anyone can be a carrier of the virus, whether or not they have symptoms. But both that entity and the World Health Organization insist that not everyone should wear masks.

Los Angeles Mayor Erici Garcetti said that a “tight band” can reduce the chances of transmission of the virus and reminded people to keep a certain distance from others.

“We are going to have to get used to seeing ourselves like this,” he said, putting on a mask.

In Japan, where mask use is widespread, the government planned to mail two masks to each of the 50 million households.

Nine of Europe’s top university hospitals said Thursday they will run out of basic medicines for COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in less than two weeks. The Alliance of European University Hospitals said that countries should cooperate, not compete, and refuse to export drugs, to guarantee the supply of medicines to the most seriously ill patients.

They wrote that stocks of muscle relaxants, sedatives, and pain relievers will likely run out in two days in the most overwhelmed hospitals and in two weeks in others. The organization represents hospitals in Austria, Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden and Spain.

Andrew Cuomo, governor of the state of New York, where there are already 1,900 deaths from the virus, said the United States states compete with each other for protective equipment and respirators, and sometimes with the national government, which pays more.

More than 956,000 people worldwide have contracted the virus, according to John Hopkins University. More than 48,000 died and 202,000 recovered.

The figures, however, are likely to be much higher as the ability to test is limited, countries have different formulas for counting the dead, and many cases are not reported. The virus causes mild or moderate symptoms in most people, but it can also lead to serious disorders and even death, especially in the elderly and people with health problems.

Many governments are imitating what China did, which in January completely isolated a whole province of 70 million people. Residents of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, are starting to go back to work.

Associated Press reporters from around the world contributed to this report.