The worldwide coronavirus pandemic has already left an approximate total of 3,344,402 infections and the number of deaths, according to the balance updated to this Saturday by the American Johns Hopkins University, is already 238,787.

Once again, the United States continues to be the global epicenter of the pandemic, with a growth rate of 30,000 cases a day and already above 1,100,000 positive. The death toll is 65,068, while in New York City alone, fatalities are 18,399.

Thus, the United States is by far the most affected country of the 187 in which cases of COVID-19 have already been detected, the virus-associated disease that originated in 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Spain is in second place, with 213,435 infections and about 24,500 deaths, ahead of Italy – 207,000 infected and 28,200 dead.

The United Kingdom, which dramatically increased its death toll this week after including those who lost their lives outside hospitals, has so far registered some 27,583 deaths, while the number of positives is around 178,000.

The United Kingdom has overtaken France, where some 167,000 cases and 24,600 deaths have been confirmed, and Germany, which already has 164,000 positives and 6,700 deaths, according to this balance. Turkey, with 122,000 infected and more than 3,200 fatalities, follows, followed by Russia – 114,000 positive and more than 1,100 deaths.

Iran, the most affected country in the Middle East, already exceeds 95,000 infected and is close to 6,100 deaths, while Brazil stands out in Latin America with more than 92,000 infected and 6,400 fatalities.

China, origin of the disease, appears in this list in the eleventh position, for its 84,000 infected and 4,600 deaths, already with the spread of the virus very contained in the Asian giant.

Canada, for its part, overcomes the barrier of 50,000 infections – more than 56,000 infected and 3,500 deaths -, while Belgium approaches this barrier after accumulating some 49,000 positives and more than 7,700 deaths. Peru is the last country with more than 40,000 infections – 40,459 and 1,124 deaths – and only two countries are on the spectrum of 30,000 cases: the Netherlands (39,989 infections, 4,909 deaths) and India (37,336 cases and 1,123 deaths)

LESS THAN 30,000 CASES

Switzerland, Ecuador, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Ireland and Mexico have exceeded 20,000 infected. For their part, Pakistan, Singapore, Chile, Israel, Austria, Belarus, Japan, Qatar, Poland, the United Arab Emirates, Romania, Ukraine, South Korea, and Indonesia have more than 10,000 infected each.

Denmark, Serbia, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Norway, the Czech Republic, the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Australia, Panama, Malaysia, South Africa, Egypt and Finland are listed below in the balance sheet prepared by the university, all of them with more than 5,000 cases of COVID- 19.

