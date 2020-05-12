MADRID, May 12 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Colombian Senate has decided not to purchase 10,000 masks worth 180 million pesos (about 43 million euros), after the criticism that the senators have received from some sectors of society, which not only They have questioned its high price, but also because the sessions are carried out electronically.

The masks, of the N95 model and with a value of 18,000 pesos (approximately 5 euros) were intended not only for senators, but also for other officials and workers of the chamber, despite the fact that the former are attending sessions from their homes and many have insisted on not going to the Senate headquarters.

The announcement of the Senate administrative leadership, led by Astrid Salamanca, came at a time when Congress envisages the development of a mixed protocol, in which some senators and members of the House of Representatives will begin to go to the sessions in person, while others will follow it electronically.

However, there are numerous medical and health professional sectors in Colombia that have been protesting since the beginning of the health crisis due to the lack of material to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Salamanca has explained that it has been decided to cancel the purchase due to “the observations presented”, which range from questioning the price of the masks, since the market can be obtained for just over half of those 18,000 pesos, to ask that it is the senators themselves who pay them out of pocket because they work virtually.

However, as the newspaper ‘El Espectador’ has pointed out, Salamanca has defended that “the protection and safety of all officials, contractors, administrative, archive, customer service personnel and that of all their families, in addition to the integrity of the medical personnel who exercise functions, as well as the senators. “

For his part, the president of the Senate, Lidio García, has pointed out that “each senator must buy his mask”, during a conversation he had with Salamanca, as the magazine ‘Semana’ has told.

Regarding the current situation of the pandemic in Colombia, the Ministry of Health has so far confirmed 11,613 infections. Bogotá continues to be the most affected city, with more than 4,300 cases. 479 fatalities have been registered and more than 2,800 people have managed to recover from the disease.