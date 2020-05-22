MADRID, May 22 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Colombian Attorney General’s Office has announced this Thursday that it will file charges and request preventive detention against ten mayors for crimes of embezzlement, cost overruns and others related to the management of public resources, during the health emergency decreed in the country to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Being a public official implies honoring the citizenry, not embezzling or trampling on the rights of Colombians,” said the attorney general, Francisco Barbosa, in an appearance with attorney general Fernando Carrillo, and with the comptroller general, Felipe Córdoba.

“It is not a process of lynching officials, it is a process of moralizing public action,” said Barbosa, who explained that some 3,000 public agreements signed since the health emergency was decreed have been studied and analyzed.

Barbosa explained that these ten mayors have been charged with various crimes, including “undue interest in concluding contracts, concluding contracts without legal requirements and various types of embezzlement of public funds.”

They have been indicated by the Prosecutor’s Office, some of them already detained, the mayors of Armenia and Calarcá, in the department of Quindío, José Manuel Ríos Morales and Luis Alberto Balcero Contreras, respectively; that of Malambo, in Atlántico, Rummenigge Monsalve Álvarez; Luis Antonio Rhenals from the Cordoba region of Cereté; and that of Socorro, in Santander, Claudia Luz Alba Porras Rodríguez.

In the department of Tolima, the councilors of San Antonio and Palocabildo, Jorge Iván Vásquez Martínez and Nelson Gómez Velásquez, respectively; as well as that of San Pedro, in Valle del Cauca, Jhon Jaime Ospina Loaiza; the mayor of Guaduas, in Cudinamarca, Germán Herrera Gómez; and, finally, that of Coveñas, in the department of Sucre, Rafael Antonio Ospina Toscano.

Barbosa added that three other mayors will be called to give a statement “as suspects.” They are Eduardo Cortés Trujillo, from Acacías, in the department of Meta; Carlos Alberto Román Ochoa, from Girón, in Santander; and Andrés Eduardo Gómez Martínez, from Sincelejo, in Sucre.

Likewise, it has also announced that the governors of San Andrés, Arauca and Guaviare, Everth Hawkins, José Facundo Castillo and Heydeer Palacio, respectively, must appear before the public entity also as “accused”.

In this sense, the attorney general has also announced that he will request the arrest warrant for other officials and contractors related to the extra costs, which, according to data from the Comptroller General, reach 420,000 million pesos (more than 100 million euros).

Felipe Córdoba has explained that it is the Caribbean region, where some of the aforementioned municipalities of Sucre, Antioquia, or Atlántico are located, that has presented “greater risk”, with cost overruns in more than 70 percent of public contracts intended to supply services during the health crisis.

In its latest report, the Ministry of Health has confirmed 18,330 cases of contagion and 652 fatalities caused by the disease of the new coronavirus in Colombia.