The Beverello pier in Italy has witnessed in the last hours of crowds by travelers who have crowded in search of embarkation towards the islands of the Gulf of Naples. A situation that has made the mayor of Capri raise his voice against the irresponsible attitude of the citizens, who have not kept the recommended safety distance: “This is intolerable and openly violates all provisions. “ Marino Lembo said.

Lembo’s discomfort with the attitude of the population has led him to ask the Naples Port Authority for an answer to avoid a repeat of the situation: “This is how all our efforts are frustrated. Our island has been, during the entire emergency, a model: in fact, we have scrupulously put into practice all the rules to prevent the spread of infection and, even today, we carry out the control with a thermal scanner. of those who disembark in the tourist port of Capri. To avoid that all the efforts made so far are frustrated, We strongly ask the President of the Port Authority of Naples to intervene immediately to guarantee social distancing at all ports of embarkation for Capri ”.

Tourism with control.

The return to normality has made the flow of tourists to recover the usual rhythm, also having good weather as an ally for tourists to go in search of sun and sand.

Lembo appeals to the responsibility so that past efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus do not fall on deaf ears: “Those who arrive on the island must be able to continue doing so with the utmost serenity and security, and this can only happen if access to the islands strictly implements all the safeguard procedures provided for by the regional provisions that are still in force. ”