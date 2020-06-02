On Tuesday, a certain feeling of relief came from the words of the Minister of Health of the City of Buenos Aires, Fernán Quirós, when he analyzed the situation in the emergency villages, one of the outbreaks of contagion that explains the acceleration of coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

The first of those neighborhoods that suffered the arrival and spread of the virus was the 31st, in Retiro. There, the official assured, the curve is evolving relatively well and if this continues, that area of ​​the Federal Capital could be traveling a path towards the end of the outbreak, something about which there will be more details between Thursday and Friday.

“With the Detect program, there is a phenomenon of testing strategy change that makes the number of cases very important. The number of cases has been stable for 6 or 7 days. That means that the R in neighborhood 31 is already at 1 or below 1 and that is to be expected. In places where the curve starts earlier and faster, ends earlier and faster“, he pointed.

The Undersecretary of Primary Care, Gabriel Battistella, extended this diagnosis to other vulnerable sectors of the City where similar situations were experienced. “In the other neighborhoods we see a decrease in the positive cases, a decrease in the percentages of positivity, which obviously has to do with the fact that we are going towards the active search for cases and we arrived several days earlier than we would have arrived.“He specified.

What is the R? This is the R0 factor, an indicator that measures the intensity of an infectious disease. As Quirós detailed in the report last Friday, When that indicator is above 1, the curve is on the rise and a strong, strict quarantine needs to be maintained. On the other hand, when R0 is below 1, governments begin to relax measures.

The R0 is an estimate that is designed based on the conditions of the population. It represents what would happen if an infected person comes into contact with citizens. The actual number of spread of the virus could be altered by various factors linked to each community.

Today that number in the City ranges between 1.3 and 1.4, Quirós reported.

Germany lifted its quarantine with an R of 0.6; Italy, with 0.9 and Spain with 0.8. These are phases where although the positives and deaths caused by the virus continue, the scientists conclude that the “mountain” entered a regressive stage.

“I agree with Gollán”

During the report made this morning, Quirós was consulted about the statements of his Buenos Aires counterpart, Daniel Gollán, who posed a scenario with corpses piling up in case of advancing towards a total removal of the quarantine in the Metropolitan Area. Those statements were part of the conversations they had yesterday at a meeting led by Chief of Staff Santiago Cafiero at Casa Rosada.

“He explained it to me and technically it is correct. You have a slow ascent curve in the AMBA, Rome, not as sharp as it has been in Europe. It is documented that when you quickly withdraw the quarantine, the curve tends to European style. Maintain the current trend, we must maintain the characteristics of transport. That is the explanation he gave me and I share it “, he analyzed.

Are training sessions back?

The minister announced that if there were no major changes in the evolution of the contagion curve in the City of Buenos Aires, some activities with “minimal health risk” could be added.

“Could the football teams practice again?” They asked him. “Collective training is not recommended in this period,” he replied. But it opened the door for some individual practices to resume, as happened in some European countries.

“If one were to think about going back to training high-performance people, one should be very careful, outdoors and without collective activities. That would be the first recommendation: places with open spaces, where there is no interaction or group of people, “he evaluated. However, the minister stated that as a community it is necessary to analyze which are the critical sectors that need solutions in the first place.