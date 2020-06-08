MADRID, Jun 8 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Brazilian Military Police dispersed this Sunday with tear gas a demonstration called in the streets of Sao Paulo against the government of the president, Jair Bolsonaro, when at the end of it, a small group of people was heading towards another concentration of supporters of the chief of the Brazilian State.

Police authorities have explained, according to the newspaper ‘O Globo’, that “a small group of infiltrated people have assaulted some officers, throwing stones and other objects.” They are vandals, not protesters. We regret and repudiate this type of attitude, “said the spokesman for the Military Police, Lt. Col. Emerson Massera.

“We regret it because the demonstration was taking place peacefully,” said Massera, who recalled that last Friday, a judicial decision prohibited in Sao Paulo that antagonistic demonstrations take place in the same area of ​​the city.

The police action took place when a small group of protesters continued the protest by going to Avenida Paulista, where around 40, according to ‘O Globo’, Bolsonaro supporters had gathered to show their support.

After trying to pass the police control, the Military Police have started to launch tear gas against the protesters, who have denounced the agents’ response, since the act in favor of Bolsonaro had ended.

According to this Brazilian newspaper, the actions of the Police have been repudiated by the residents of the area, who have come out on their balconies to recriminate the agents.

The situation, Massera explained, has been controlled, although some blocked streets still continue.

The protests against Bolsonaro have increased in recent times, coinciding with the death of the African-American citizen George Floyd by the Minneapolis Police, despite the fact that the country is experiencing one of the worst health situations since the COVID-19 pandemic began in Brazil.

Epicenter of the pandemic in Latin America and second country hardest hit by it after the United States, the latest balance offered by the Ministry of Health has confirmed 690,309 cases and 36,411 deaths.