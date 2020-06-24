With the opening of borders, the arrival of tourists is one of the big headaches for the authorities. This has its positive side, since it will reactivate an economy affected by the health crisis, especially in the tourism and hospitality sector. However, the arrival of imported cases of COVID-19 is of great concern, which could lead to outbreaks.

To avoid this situation, a Royal Decree-law has been published in the Official State Gazette this Wednesday in which It includes a series of measures that will be adopted for tourists and passengers arriving at the airports and ports of Spain, such as temperature controls and a documentary and visual control:



1. Without prejudice to the preventive measures adopted in application of the EASA / ECDC Guidelines (acronym in English for the European Aviation Safety Agency and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, respectively), the Ministry of Health will determine the necessary sanitary controls that passengers arriving in Spain by air or sea must undergo and the scope of said controls, being responsible for their execution. Said sanitary controls may include taking the temperature, a documentary check and a visual check on the passenger’s condition.

2. Regarding documentary control, Passengers originating from any airport or port located outside of Spanish territory must complete a public health form. The content of said form and its form of presentation will be established by the head of the General Directorate of Public Health, Quality and Innovation of the Ministry of Health. To this end, travel agencies, tour operators and air or sea transport companies and any other agent that commercializes air tickets sold in isolation or as part of a combined trip They must inform passengers, at the beginning of the ticket sales process to Spain, of the obligation to present the public health form at the airport or port of destination.

3. If in the sanitary control process it is detected that a passenger may have COVID-19 or another pathology that may pose a risk to public health, a medical evaluation will be carried out, evaluating the epidemiological and clinical aspects of the passenger. If it is confirmed that the passenger suffers from COVID-19 or another pathology that may pose a risk to public health, the established protocols will be activated for their referral to a health center.

4. In relation to the airway, lThe implementation of the sanitary controls provided for in sections 1 and 2, must be carried out in coordination with the airport manager. The airport manager and airlines will collaborate with the Ministry of Health for the implementation of these measures. In the case of airports managed by AENA S.M.E., S.A. This collaboration will take into account the provisions of the first additional provision of Royal Decree-Law 21/2020, of June 9, on urgent measures of prevention, containment and coordination to deal with the health crisis caused by COVID-19 .

Criticism of airport controls

This issue has become one of the objects of debate between the Government, opposition and regional authorities in recent days. For example, Begoña Villacís, vice mayor of Madrid, crossed out “decorative and insufficient” the measures taken to control passengers at the Adolfo Suárez-Madrid Barajas airport.

For her part, the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, also described as “insufficient” and of “do not avoid infections” such controls. The response of the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, was to ask “tranquility” and assured that “Controls in Madrid are among the most rigorous of European airports.”