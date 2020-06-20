The Government published this Saturday in the Official State Gazette (BOE) the list of drugs considered essential to treat the disease of COVID-19. The BOE establishes that pharmacists must inform the Spanish Medicines Agency about the stocks they have available or the forecast of batch reception.

The objective of this ministerial order is to have all the necessary information about the availability of these drugs to ensure supplies for the treatment of infected people. The BOE establishes that the communication must be made weekly, specifically every Wednesday, through the drug stock application created for this purpose in the Agency on the website of the Registry of Medicines for Human Use.

Pharmacists will have the obligation to inform in this way of the units sold (packaging) of the medicine in the last week, of the stock they have available up to that date and of the forecasts of batch release and reception (quantities and date of availability in the Spanish market).

Dexamethasone included in the list

Among the essential drugs for crisis management that the Ministry of Health has included is the dexamethasone, a corticosteroid medicine that is able to reduce mortality among the most severe coronavirus patients, according to the preliminary results of a study carried out by the University of Oxford. The following drugs are also included in the list in the Official State Gazette:

-Anakinra: Used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and familial Mediterranean fever.

-Azithromycin: Broad-spectrum antibiotic from the macrolide group that acts against various gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria.

-Ipratropium bromide: It is commonly used to reduce symptoms in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma.

-Cefditoreno: drug that belongs to a group of antibiotics called cephalosporins, which act by inhibiting the synthesis of the bacterial wall.

-Cyclosporine: immunosuppressant widely used in organ transplantation.

-Cisatracurium: Neuromuscular blocking agent stereoisomer of atracurium of onset and intermediate duration.

-Clonazepam: drug belonging to the group of benzodiazepines that acts on the central nervous system.

-Dexmedetomidine: medicine to reduce anxiety, which is also used as a sedative and for pain.

-Diazepam: drug that acts as a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors with anxiolytic, muscle relaxant, anticonvulsant and sedative properties.

-Dobutamine: It is a sympathomimetic amine used in the treatment of heart failure and cardiogenic shock.

-Dopamine: cardiac stimulant that works by increasing the contraction force of the heart muscle, causing an increase in cardiac output.

-Enoxaparin: It is used to prevent the development of blood clots in the legs in those patients who are at rest or who have undergone hip, knee, or stomach surgery.

-Fentanyl: Opioid synthetic narcotic agonist used in medicine for its analgesic and anesthetic actions.

-Haloperidol: typical antipsychotic drug with neuroleptic-type pharmacological action, which is part of the butyrophenones.

-Levomepromazine: drug that works by blocking dopamine receptors in the brain.

-Methylprednisolone: Synthetic steroid, from the group of glucocorticoids that is used in medicine for its immunosuppressive and anti-inflammatory properties.

-Midazolam: medicine that is used as an anxiolytic or in slightly painful processes.

-Norepinephrine (norepinephrine): catecholamine with multiple physiological and homeostatic functions that can act as a hormone and as a neurotransmitter.

-Propofol: short-term intravenous anesthetic agent.

-Remifentanil: It is used during surgical procedures and painful procedures to provide analgesia and sedation.

-Rocuronium: Amino steroid drug used in anesthesia, which acts on the motor end plate.

-Salbutamol: It is used for the relief of bronchospasm in conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

-Sarilumab: drug that is commonly used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.

-Tocilizumab: biological medicine approved to treat rheumatoid arthritis.