Brazil, Mexico and Wales, among the countries with stadiums such as hospitals.

The health crisis in the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, It has caused an overcrowding in hospitals around the world. Fortunately, different sports institutions have joined the fight against Covid-19 and they have put their stadiums under medical service, turning them into hospitals.

In Mexico and the world, this measure has been carried out in a necessary way due to the increase in demand for hospital care, as well as tests for the detection of this disease, which is why many properties they are not used simply to receive patients but also like testing center or medical training.

In Mexico City, the Autdromo Hermanos Rodrguez, home of the Formula 1 and other sports and entertainment events, it has become a hospital to receive intensive patients, with dining room and dressing room for them. The property will be trained with 192 beds, divided into modules with space for up to eight people.

The mythical Maracan, in Ro de Janeiro, Brazil, be able to receive patients who have contracted this disease. The building have up to 400 beds, once the field hospital is completed by the militia.

In the city of Sao Paulo, in Brazil, One of its stadiums also became a field hospital center, to attend the growing crisis of coronavirus. Its about Pacaembu Stadium, close to the busiest area of ​​the metropolis.

In Welsh, the Principality Stadium or the Millennium Stadium, It has been converted into a hospital hostel with capacity for up to 2,000 beds and a high medical staff to attend to those who are hospitalized in this field hospital.

Santiago Bernabu, Madrid | House medical utensils Citizen’s Bank Park, Philadelphia | Covid-19Smoothie King Center Test Sites, New Orleans | They will store medical masks, suits, gloves and other medical supplies Etihad Stadium, England | Testing Center for Covid-19Tottenham Stadium, England | Test Center for the Covid-19