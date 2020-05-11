“Mom I’m hungry”. “I’m getting bored”. “He doesn’t want to give me my toy.” There may be no parent who is unfamiliar with these phrases during this confinement. Distractions, wake-up calls, reviewing homework, all chaos, as you try to catch up on your workday.

Teleworking with children at home is one of the biggest problems thousands of parents are suffering across the planet during this coronavirus crisis. A situation that highlights the lack of family reconciliation and how complicated it is to meet work objectives, immersed in this tangle that is the pandemic.

Katie Stevens, mother of three children, has wanted to put a face to this problem by uploading a video to Facebook in which she makes a montage on how two hours of teleworking with children are. It lasts 24 seconds in total and the short film, without voice or noise, has gone viral in a week. “These have been my first two hours of work today. Although now it is something common, because Richard – her husband – has returned to his normal working day and this is what awaits us until I do not know when… ”, Stevens relates in his post.

In the video, which has more than 8,500 reproductions on said social network, you can see how the woman tries to telework while her children eat breakfast, well, they actually eat several times in the two hours she records, they do their homework with her, they fight , etc. “Yes, what is on the table is whipped cream,” explains this mother with humor.

As Stevens explains in the American media Working Mother, with the video he intends to show managers and heads of companies how difficult it is to work in this pandemic situation and meet objectives.

Recall that in Spain “80% of women have difficulties teleworking during this confinement”, according to data from the survey of the Yo No Renuncio Association promoted by the Malasmadres club and launched on the occasion of the Day of Conciliation on 23 March, in which 12,604 women and mothers participated. According to their results, “in 97% of the cases the interruptions of the sons and daughters is the main barrier that mothers encounter when teleworking, closely followed by the lack of concentration (67%)”. According to Malasmadres, all this has meant that “seven out of 10 women have failed to establish an exclusive physical space for work and that three out of four are not complying with working hours.”

