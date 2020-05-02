Politicians, athletes and team owners are trying to figure out a way to get baseball, basketball and ice hockey back on track, not just for financial reasons, but to provide fun that would be welcome for a confined population and facing uncertain times.

But achieving this would require having thousands of test packages per week to detect any possible infection among the millionaire professional athletes and the personnel required to carry out the games.

And performing such a number of tests would not be a very popular measure, much less at a time when ordinary citizens of the United States must line up to be tested.

The leaders of the various leagues are aware of the terrible image they would give if they went ahead in the test line. Aware of potential retaliation, commissioners and owners say that as long as the general public no longer has access to the evidence, they will make no effort to obtain it for the players.

The NBA even sent a memorandum to teams Thursday to indicate that it would be inappropriate to test asymptomatic players or coaches. However, the league hopes to have evidence available when the time comes to return to practice and games.

The NBA plans to allow teams to reopen some facilities on May 8, but only for voluntary training and in cities whose local authorities give the go-ahead.

There is no timeline for a return to practice or games yet, largely because the testing issue remains unresolved.

“We would have to ensure that testing is widely available and that health workers on the front lines of this disease have access before we start talking about regular testing in the context of professional sports,” said the NBA spokesman. Mike Bass.

The economic impact of having no professional sports is enormous. NBA players alone would lose nearly $ 850 million in wages if this season does not resume.

But not only athletes would be affected. The blow would reach thousands of people who work part-time in the stadiums.

Television stations have lost millions of dollars and have put thousands of workers on leave. Sportsbooks registered an almost 80% drop in activity during March, compared to the same month of 2019.

And all of the above translates into lower taxes for local governments.

President Donald Trump wants sports to return for economic reasons but also to boost the morale of the population. He knows that once the games resume, the Americans will have something to celebrate, even if they can’t sit on the stands.

Sports leaders have met multiple times with the White House to discuss that goal. The availability of the evidence has been reported to Trump to be key to any resumption plan, a person with direct knowledge of those talks told the Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because few details of the encounters have been publicly shared.

“I don’t want people to get used to this because this virus is going to go away,” Trump said during a White House conference on the pandemic. “And when he leaves, they will want to return to normal.”

Harvard researchers say the United States should run at least half a million tests a day, while the White House estimates about 200,000 apply.

Some teams were heavily criticized for obtaining evidence for their players in March, when the pandemic began to paralyze the United States.

The leagues want to avoid a similar controversy.

“The key is the health issue. That’s where we’re spending the most time, ”said Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred. “What worries us most is what is out of our control.”

According to Major League Baseball, 3,000 test packages would be required for baseball players, employees, members of the media, and others to start the season. And it would be necessary to apply different rounds of analysis for it to continue.

Even if the NBA in basketball and the NHL in ice hockey return with just 16 teams in the postseason, they would require testing for a minimum of 1,000 players and employees. And it remains to be seen how often they would be applied – daily? Weekly?

Evidence is not widely available, so leagues face a significant problem.

“We know that 50% of people have no symptoms, and we need to reach these people before they spread the disease,” said Dr. Vincent DeGennaro, CEO of Abacus Pharma International, maker of rapid tests, who spoke this week with Miami television channel WFOR. “And by analyzing everyone and having that evidence, we should have the ability to regain some sense of normalcy and we could talk about reopening.”

Some health officials have said that an equally troubling issue is the lack of protective equipment – masks, gowns, and gloves – necessary for people applying the tests.

“We don’t want to use a disproportionate number of evidence resources if they are limited,” said NFL lead attorney Jeff Pash. “We want to make sure we test people appropriately if we do this, and we want to have clear and consistent standards. I think that to a large extent we would define our parameters based on doctors and public health experts. ”