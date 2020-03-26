Coronavirus, tests made in China, Spain fail in panic | AP

Tests for Chinese coronaviruses have failed, the tests yield a huge number of false negatives and Spain is terrified of the fact.

According to experts in Madrid, Spain, China sold 8,000 tests to Spain without any validation; This situation is quite worrying in the second country with the highest number of deaths from coronavirus.

The Spaniards are concerned, since erroneous diagnoses increase the chances of contagion among citizens.

The Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology (SEIMC) issued a letter recommending not to use the Chinese tests and to opt instead to use the PCR (benchmark test), even though it takes longer.

Rapid antigen testing would make sense with a test that had acceptable sensitivity, the experts shared.

They do not detect the positive cases as expected, a participant of said tests shared with El País.

It was shared that the tests manufactured by Bioeasy, of Chinese origin, have a sensitivity of 30%, well below the 80% recommended for scientific validity.

