The Superior Court of Justice of (STJ), of third instance, suspended a judicial decision that forced the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, to disclose the results of the COVID-19 tests to which he was subjected in March.

The president of the STJ, João Otávio de Noronha, left without effect a judicial ruling, confirmed in the second instance, which determined the public disclosure of the results of the Bolsonaro tests, after the newspaper O Estado de Sao Paulo requested the examinations of the head of state for being a matter of “public interest”.

Noronha, however, complied with an appeal from the State Attorney General that asked that Bolsonaro’s privacy and intimacy be respected, alleging that the data and information requested do not say regarding the exercise of the function as president.

“Public agent or not, to all and any individual the protection of their intimacy and privacy is guaranteed, civil rights without which there would be no minimum structure on which to base the Democratic State of Law,” said the magistrate in his decision.

The case reached the third legal instance after a second instance court upheld a previous decision, which had ruled that Bolsonaro should deliver the results of his tests to detect the coronavirus within 48 hours.

On the occasion, however, the President delivered to the Justice, through the State’s lawyers, a report from the Directorate of People Management and Health Coordination of the Presidency, in which he assures that Bolsonaro was subjected to exams on March 12 and 17 and that the results were negative.

In this sense, the president of the STJ considered that the submitted medical report is sufficient to address the “supposed need to reassure the population” about the state of health of the president.

Bolsonaro came to be considered a suspicious case of COVID-19 after returning from an official visit to Miami, where he met with US President Donald Trump, and in which half of his entourage, made up of about 40 people, contracted the disease.

The president, who often underestimates the severity of the coronavirus, has refused to turn over his crowded doctors because he considers it to be a “private” matter, although he even hinted that he could have contracted COVID-19 and not have realized it.

In recent weeks, Bolsonaro has constantly disregarded the recommendations of the health authorities to avoid crowds when participating in various street events and even went so far as to suggest that he will have a barbecue this weekend for “about 30 guests.”

Questioned this Friday about the deaths from the coronavirus in the country, which are close to the 10,000 deaths, the far-right leader refused to answer the journalists and ironic that he will receive “about 3,000 people” for his private barbecue.

Today, Brazil again recorded a record number of 751 deaths per day due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 9,897 deaths, while the infected number more than 145,000 in the country.

