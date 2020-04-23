RIO – The coronavirus will change one of the most symbolic and traditional celebrations for Catholics in Rio. This is the St. George’s Day, intensely celebrated especially in the northern and western suburbs, with dawn and masses. Despite being a holiday in the city this Thursday, 23, the traditional crowds in churches and street bans for the feast of the Holy Warrior should not be seen. The orientation is to keep the social distance, even on the holy day, and pray from afar.

“Let us make São Jorge church out of our home!”, Summoned on social media one of the main strongholds of the saint’s devotees, the São Jorge Mother Church. Located in Quintino, in the northern zone of Rio, the parish will promote a mass with virtual transmission – the faithful will not be able to attend the temple. It will be the breaking of a tradition, which includes thousands of faithful, promise-payers and traffic jam. None of that will happen this year.

Other parishes that traditionally pay homage to the saint – and cause crowds – have also announced that they are going to do masses without the presence of the public. This is the case, for example, of the churches of São Jorge, in Holy Cross, in the west of the city, and in center, a traditional 18th century building next to the Republic square.

It is even difficult to speak with representatives of the temples. When calling the church of the Center, an automatic recording is answered. “The church is closed indefinitely, as determined by the Public Ministry and the Metropolitan Curia,” says the message. “We are urged to physically isolate ourselves, but we remain, more than ever, together in prayer.”

Celebrations usually prohibit streets around the churches that celebrate the date. For this year, however, the City Hall says that there will be no interdictions. “It looks like the parties have been canceled,” said the Traffic Engineering Company (CET-Rio).

