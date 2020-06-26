SEOUL (AP) – While China is close to containing a new outbreak in Beijing, the coronavirus continues to progress in other parts of the world, including the United States, where the increase in infections in the southern stages revealed the dangers of reactivating the economies without a vaccine or effective treatment against the virus.

After a new record of daily infections on Friday, India is close to half a million cases, and other countries with large populations such as Indonesia, Pakistan and Mexico face significant increases in collapsed health systems.

South Africa, which has about half the infections in Africa with 118,375 cases, reported a record 6,579 new cases within a rebound after the relief of what was one of the world’s strictest quarantines earlier this month.

Mexico recorded one of its highest infection rates with 6,104 cases and 736 deaths in 24 hours, while the Treasury secretary began his isolation at home after testing positive for the virus.

In China, the country where the pandemic originated in December, authorities have mobilized resources to carry out massive tests and isolated parts of Beijing this month due to an outbreak that has infected 260 people. The 11 new infections reported on Friday continue a downward trend suggesting that transmissions are mostly under control.

The United States, the nation with the most confirmed cases in the world, is registering daily increases that approach those of the end of April, at the peak of the health crisis there.

With 3,056 infections reported on Thursday, Arizona added its fourth day with more than 3,000 patients in one week. The broadcasts skyrocketed after the governor’s decision, Republican Doug Ducey, to lift restrictions on staying home in May. 25% of tests conducted in the state in the last seven days were positive, almost triple the national average, and a record 415 patients required respirators.

The United States reported 34,500 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, slightly less than the day before but still close to the 36,400 mark reached on April 24, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

The daily average rose more than 50% in the past two weeks, according to an analysis by The Associated Press. The actual numbers are probably much higher because of limited access to evidence and other factors.

The number of deaths fell even though the number of infections has risen, probably reflecting improved medical treatments and efforts to prevent infections among the most vulnerable, such as nursing homes. In the United States, there is an increasing proportion of infections among young people, who are more likely to survive an outbreak than the elderly.

India, the second most populous country in the world, breaks its record of infected people almost daily. The 17,296 reported on Friday raised the national total to over 490,000, including 15,301 deaths. The Indian Railways railway company delayed the resumption of its service in more than a month, until August 12.

A flare-up is also erasing progress made in South Korea, which confirmed 39 more cases on Friday, mostly in the capital’s metropolitan area, where more than half of its population lives and had escaped the worst of the outbreak. that hit the nation in February and March. Critics say authorities, concerned about the fragility of its economy, rushed to ease recommendations for social distancing and reopen schools in May.

Japan’s capital Tokyo confirmed 54 new cases, continuing a steady increase that raises concerns about the need for more forceful preventive measures. Governor Yuriko Koike played down fears of a major outbreak that could overwhelm the city’s hospitals.

Australia reported 37 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, 30 of them in the state of Victoria, where health authorities are working to contain an outbreak.

In Europe, the epidemiologist at the forefront of Spain’s response to COVID-19 noted that imported infections are a growing source of concern as the continent prepares to receive more visitors.

In Britain, Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned that the government has power to close beaches and other public spaces in the face of growing concerns about compliance with social distance regulations. In addition to the crowds on the beaches, there was also concern about the concentration of Liverpool’s exultant fans outside their stadium to celebrate the club’s first Premier League title in 30 years.

In Germany, Westfleisch, one of the largest meat-processing companies in the country, said on Friday that it will conduct daily coronavirus tests on the 5,000 workers involved in its production process amid concerns over a series of outbreaks in slaughterhouses.

__

Journalists from The Associated Press around the world contributed to this report.