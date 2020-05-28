Mexico reports 463 deaths and 3,463 new cases of COVID-19. The accumulated ones presented an increase of 4.6% in the last 24 hours. Mexico is preparing to lift the measures of healthy distance and mitigation of the epidemic from June 1, as well as launch the reopening of the economy by sectors.

The Mexican health authorities notified 463 deaths and 3,463 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, their maximum number for one day, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,597 and 78,023 confirmed since the start of the pandemic in the country.

The coronavirus sweeps Mexico in a single day. The accumulated ones presented an increase of 4.6% in the last 24 hours compared to the 74,560 confirmed that were presented in the previous report, explained the general director of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía.

Alomía explained that the 3,463 cases notified this day, “do not specifically mean that the last 24 hours have occurred”, but rather refers “to the cases that were reported to the health authorities in this period of time.”

Presenting the daily technical report at the National Palace, the official confirmed that the accumulated deaths as a result of the virus reached 8,597 cases this Wednesday, with the 463 reported in the last 24 hours in the country.

Data as of May 28, 2020, 11:52 GMT

Cases with Coronavirus 78,023

Recovered 54,383

Deaths 8,597

The same occurs with deaths that are reported every day “and this does not mean that they occurred on the same day,” explained the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell.

The official made the clarifications on the deaths and confirmed cases every day, after the Mexican press described the 501 deaths the day before as the day of the highest mortality in the country.

López-Gatell explained that the 501 deaths reported last Tuesday “was a record that had notifications of the deaths since last April, but that the authorities received it only the day before” and then reported it in the report.

I confirm that to date, the day of highest mortality in Mexico from COVID-19 was May 15 with “slightly less than 250” cases.

Meanwhile, Alomy reported that of the total accumulated cases, a fifth, which are 15,592, are “active” having developed symptoms in the last 14 days.

Active cases increased by 874 in the last 24 hours, which means a percentage increase of 5.93%, according to the figures presented.

The director of Epidemiology confirmed the registration of 35,566 suspected cases, of 133,269 negative cases and a universe of study of 244,858 patients since the start of the pandemic in Mexico, on February 28.

Hospital occupancy nationwide is 39% of the general beds available for COVID-19 patients and 35% of the intensive care beds for patients who require intubation.

The states with the highest occupancy in general beds are Guerrero, Mexico City, and the State of Mexico, and those with intensive care beds in Baja California, Mexico, and Mexico City, explained Alomia.

Mexico is preparing to lift the measures of healthy distance and mitigation of the epidemic from June 1, as well as launch the reopening of the economy by sectors, although school classes will continue to be suspended at various levels.