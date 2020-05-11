MADRID, May 11 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Swedish Embassy in Buenos Aires responded Monday to the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, urging him not to make “direct comparisons” between the response that the two countries have given to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fernández used the example of the Scandinavian country, which has advised social distance but has not imposed confinement, to defend its strategy, which began with a national quarantine that will now evolve by territory.

“What I see is that Sweden with 10 million inhabitants today has more than 3,000 deaths from the virus. If we had followed that example, we would have 13,000 deaths today,” he said at his appearance last Friday. For now, Argentina has 6,034 cases, including 305 deaths, for 45 million inhabitants.

The diplomatic mission has reacted this Monday with a statement to the “interest” it has received from the Argentine authorities “on the way in which Sweden is fighting the new coronavirus” with the same objective as other countries: “save lives and protect public health. “

Stockholm has explained that its measures “consist of a combination of legislation and recommendations.” Thus, “it has imposed the closing of borders, the suspension of classes in secondary schools, the prohibition of visits to nursing homes and events of more than 50 people.”

With all this, the Embassy in Argentina wanted to emphasize that “life in Sweden does not continue as usual”, pointing out that “the Swedish economy has been strongly affected by the pandemic and a dramatic rise in unemployment is expected.”

“Sweden’s measures differ from other countries in only three respects: we have not imposed social, preventive and compulsory isolation, we have not imposed the cessation of commercial activity on some companies and we have not closed kindergartens or primary schools”, has specified.

In this regard, he noted that “an important part of Sweden’s preventive measures is to provide citizens with reliable information to help them take responsibility for their own health.”

“The basis of this is the mutual trust between state authorities and citizens that has been built over time,” he stressed, adding “by way of example” that “the administration of vaccines in the Swedish children’s calendar is optional. and has reached 97 percent vaccination coverage. “

Furthermore, he defended that “the decision to keep sectors of society open is based on public health considerations.” Thus, he argued that “keeping schools open has positive effects on children’s health” and that “allowing people to work is positive for public health” and gender equality.

With all this, he considered that “it is difficult to make direct comparisons between the containment measures adopted by different countries”, arguing that “Sweden has higher Covid-19 mortality rates than some other countries that have imposed quarantine and more casualties than others who have also imposed quarantine. “

“This is a new disease and it will be time before we know which models work best,” he concluded, expressing Sweden’s willingness to “dialogue with other countries so that we can learn from each other.”