Most of the Spanish supermarkets and hypermarkets will open their doors this week with the same hours as the previous week. These centers have been returning to normal, with a progressive expansion of their hours to offer the best possible service to the public.

The main news of the week is that Mercadona recovers its opening hours prior to the pandemic, and introduces daylight saving time at 300 of its establishments. These are the schedules for this week June 29 to July 5:

Mercadona

Atención Attention! We recover our online shopping service 🛒 as fast and comfortable as ever. Save time and travel again! 😃

Available in your area👍🏽 # EActíVate – Mercadona (@Mercadona) June 26, 2020

The Valencian chain has decided to implement a longer hours, and from today, all its establishments will open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday. The closing is delayed half an hour with respect to the previous schedule. In the Basque Country the only exception occurs, a schedule of 9:15 to 21:15, the same as before the alarm state. In addition, online shopping starts again, and daylight saving time in 300 of its stores, which They will be open until 22:00 until August 30. Cleaning services will also be increased.

Carrefour

The French multinational varies its opening hours between 8:30 and 9:00 depending on each establishment, and also the closing one, which in some places occurs at 21:00 and in others at 22: 00. Supermarkets are open from Monday to Saturday, and also on Sunday in various establishments. Also, the service Carrefour Drive, which allows you to pick up the purchase and load it in the trunk, it is still available for greater customer ease.

Lidl

All the establishments of this supermarket chain open from Monday to Saturday at 9:00 a.m. and they close between 21:30 and 22:00. In addition, some centers are also open on Sundays, from 10:00 to 15:00.

The English Court

The hours are different according to each establishment. El Corte Inglés and Supercor supermarkets open from 10 in the morning to 10 at night from Monday to Saturdaywhile the Hipercor does from 10 in the morning to 9 at night. As for Sundays, the opening and closing hours are the same in all cases: from 11:00 to 20:00.

To field

This supermarket will maintain its usual hours. From Monday to Saturday, it will open at 9 in the morning and will close at 10 at night. Not all Alcampo establishments are open on Sundays, but those that do are available from 10:00 to 15:00.

DAY

DIA’s schedule is from 9:00 to 21:00 Monday through Saturday, and from 10:00 to 14:30 Sundays. Also, the online shopping service, one of the most popular, remains active from 9:30 in the morning to 6:30 in the afternoon.

Aldi

Aldi’s schedule has been the same since May 11. From Monday to Saturday, the doors of the supermarkets are open from 9:00 to 21:30, and the Sundays, from 10:00 to 21:00.

Save more

This supermarket has also recovered its hours prior to the state of alarm. All its centers are open from 9:00 to 21:30 Monday through Saturday, while Sundays remain closed.