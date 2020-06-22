From this Monday, all of Spain will be in the so-called new normality, a stage in which Galicia was already since last June 15.

With this novelty, the hours of the supermarkets can vary. Here we leave the schedules for this week of June 22-28:

Mercadona

The Valencian chain maintains its opening hours, which is Monday to Saturday in all Spain, from 09:00 to 21:00. “The schedule will be adapted to changing circumstances.” As security measures, it will be gloves are mandatory, and elderly, pregnant or people with reduced mobility have preference.

Carrefour

Hypermarkets and supermarkets Carrefour they will have an opening hours that varies between 08:30 and 09:00 (depending on each establishment), and will close between 21:00 and 22:00.. They will be open from Monday to Saturday, and in some cases also the Sunday. The Carrefour Drive service is also available to customers, which allows them to pick up the purchase and load it in the trunk of the vehicle.

Lidl

Lidl will open from 09:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. / 10:00 p.m., Monday to Saturday, except for some center, although these hours can be extended and even open on Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m..

The English Court

Supermarkets Supercor and The English court they will open at their regular hours, from 10:00 to 22:00, while Hypercor it will from 10:00 a.m. and closing at 9:00 p.m.. In all three cases, they open Monday to Saturday with that schedule, and the Sundays they do from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m..

To field

To field will keep your usual schedule: From Monday to Saturday the hypermarkets will open from 09:00 to 22:00. The Sundays, (although not in all establishments), has a schedule from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., or from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. hours like the rest of days. In the case of supermarkets, they will also close at 22:00 on any day of the week, including holidays.

DAY

DAY will maintain its usual schedule, from 09:00 to 21:00, from Monday to Saturday, and Sundays open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and throughout the national territory. In addition, it maintains the service of online shopping, from 09:30 to 18:30.

Aldi

Aldi It continues with the schedule established from May 11. Of Monday to Saturday, their establishments open from 09:00 to 21:30 and the Sundays will open from 10:00 to 21:00.

Save more

This food chain recovered its schedule prior to the alarm state, from 09:00 to 21:30 in all its centers, of Monday to Saturday. The Sundays remain closed.