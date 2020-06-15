Since this Monday, almost all of Spain, except for the Community of Madrid, some territories of Catalonia and of Castile and Leon and Galicia, will be in the phase 3 of the de-escalation, being only one step away from the new normality. In case of Galicia is different from the rest, well It will be the first autonomous community to pass to the new normality this Monday.

With phase changes, supermarket hours may vary. Here we leave the schedules for this week of June 15-21:

Mercadona

The Spanish chain maintains its opening hours. This is from Monday to Saturday in all Spain, from 09:00 to 21:00, as it was before the alarm state. “The schedule will be adapted to changing circumstances.” Will be compulsory the utilization of gloves, and older people, pregnant or with reduced mobility or disability, have preference.

Carrefour

Hypermarkets and supermarkets Carrefour they will have an opening hours that varies between 08:30 and 09:00 (depending on each supermarket), and will close between 21:00 and 22:00.. They will be open from Monday to Saturday, and in some cases also the Sunday. They will be able to search if your supermarket is open here.

In addition, the chain has reinforced its service to collect the purchase and load it in the trunk of the vehicle (Carrefour Drive), offered by more than 70 stores.

Lidl

Lidl will open its doors as before the state of alarm, from 09:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. / 10:00 p.m., Monday to Saturday, except for some centers, where these hours can be extended and even open on Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and that you can consult it here. The use of gloves will be required, as well as maintaining the safety distance between people.

The English Court

Supermarkets Supercor and The English court they go back to their usual hours, from 10:00 to 22:00, while Hypercor it will from 10:00 a.m. and closing at 9:00 p.m.. In all cases, they open Monday to Saturday with that schedule, and the Sundays they do from 11:00 to 20:00.

To field

To field will keep your usual schedule It has been in place since May 14, and is the same as it was before the pandemic. From Monday to Saturday the hypermarkets will open from 09:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.. The Sundays, depending of the establishmenthave a schedule from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., or from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. hours like the rest of days. In the case of supermarkets, they will also close at 22:00 on any day of the week, including holidays, although it is advisable to check the hours of their usual establishment in the Web.

DAY

DAY will maintain its normal schedule prior to the alarm state, from 09:00 to 21:00, from Monday to Saturday, Sundays open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and throughout the national territory. In addition, it maintains the service of online shopping, from 09:30 to 18:30. You can check the hours of your usual establishment here.

Aldi

Aldi maintains the schedule established from May 11. Of Monday to Saturday, their establishments open from 09:00 to 21:30. The Sundays will open from 10:00 to 21:00. You can check your schedule here.

Save more

This food chain recovered its usual and uninterrupted schedule, prior to the alarm state, from 09:00 to 21:30 in all its centers, of Monday to Saturday. The Sundays remain closed.