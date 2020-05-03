Summer will come with the new normal under the arm. The Government document describes the evolution of activity in bars, restaurants and accommodation during de-escalation. A calendar of phases, biweekly if the markers are met, on the way to the new normal from the end of June. AND an open door for tourism to arrive in time to save part of the holiday season. The goal is to revive a sector that accounts for more than 12% of GDP and employment. About 124,000 million euros in 2019, according to INE data.

“When we reach the new normality, we will indicate under what conditions you can go to the beach,” said Health Minister Salvador Illa yesterday. The de-escalation contemplates two measures in phase III, the last of the process. It will be then when the beaches can be opened “in conditions of safety and distance” and recreational nautical activities are authorized.

Meanwhile, the sector plans what its activity will be like in this new normality. More is less: “In the hammocks you can tighten the row of umbrellas a little to include some more, but then leave one umbrella with a hammock and another one without it, which leaves at least 2.3 meters between clients”, comments to AS José Ramos, president of the Association of Entrepreneurs of Playa de Almería (Aeplayasal). Ramos points out that “with a little sacrifice” the beach bars could operate at 50% of the capacity.

In your municipality, Roquetas de Mar, have proposed to the city council to create a sticker, as a Q for sanitary quality as “a way of telling our customers that we want them to be safe”Ramos explains. The consistory will act as a purchasing center to supply establishments with products such as gels, masks and thermometers.

Almuñécar, on the Costa Tropical of Granada, offers itself as a pilot destination based on its model far from crowds, with small coves that are difficult to access. Also the Association of Hoteliers of Playa de Palma, with its five kilometers of beach and wide walks and parks.

Screens may be unnecessary

Before the imminent reopening, Hostelería Madrid has prepared a food quality and safety guide for COVID-19 in which they recommend carrying out a day of cleaning and disinfection before opening, rearrange the tables to separate them one and a half meters and have hydroalcoholic gel for customers. For its part, Hospitality of Spain has asked for caution when preparing the premises. “We do not believe that the security measures require a lot of investment. That no one should think to buy partitions, which just have to be thrown away”, its president, José Luis Yzuel, told Efe.