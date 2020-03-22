Coronavirus strikes 2020 television | TV

The list is so long that it has stopped updating. If there is any production running, it is the exception. Hollywood is completely stopped. It is not that ideas are lacking, nor that there is a strike. It cannot be rolled. In cinema, that means delaying projects. On television, it assumes that there are seasons of series that are not going to finish filming and others that are not going to start. With millions of people locked up in their homes, just as the story-making industry proves its worth, Hollywood wonders if there’s going to be something to premiere in the fall.

First, the talk shows started. Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel announced that they would do their shows without an audience. One is filmed in New York and the other on Hollywood Boulevard itself. James Corden’s late show was directly suspended. Later, the first known production, Riverdale, announced that it was suspending filming for its fourth season because a team member had tested positive for Covid-19. The recorded episodes will be broadcast, but at least the last two are missing, according to specialized media.

Then the waterfall. As it became clear that groups of people were a threat to public health, the television industry stopped. Among the series of the North American general networks, CBS has stopped the production of The Amazing Race, the NCIS franchise, Survivor or Young Sheldon, to mention well-known titles. NBC has stopped Chicago Fire, Law & Order, Saturday Night Live, Superstore or New Amsterdam. ABC has stopped filming Grey’s Anatomy and The Bachelor.

Between the cable chains, Atlanta, Euphoria, Fargo and Fear the Walking Dead are no longer filmed. On streaming services, Netflix has had to stop filming Stranger Things, Russian Doll, and Grace and Frankie. The online television giant was planning to spend up to $ 17 billion on its own content this year, according to industry estimates.

On February 14, Netflix had published the trailer for the fourth season of Stranger Things, one of the television events of the year, in which we saw that Hopper is still alive. The series has not been finished filming and the release date is in the air. Executive producer Shawn Levy was telling Variety this week about the time he had to gather a hundred team members to announce the end of filming. “There was no one sick or symptomatic, but it was the right thing to do,” says Levy. The producer describes the scene as “intense.” “In all my years directing and producing, I have a hard time finding something to compare this truly global situation with.”

Apple TV + has stopped The Morning Show. Disney +, the filming of Loki and WandaVision. Amazon has Carnival Row up in the air. Basically, any series you can think of is in danger of not airing in its entirety or not airing this year. In some cases, even if the shoot can be recovered, it will no longer be worth it financially.

The effects in Hollywood have just started. In the statement in which Warner Bros announced the cessation of production, it dropped the figure that it had more than 70 series or pilots in full shooting or about to start. For NBC Universal there are 35 shows, between series and realities. Hollywood technicians union IATSE said Tuesday that 120,000 people have lost their jobs so far. The union’s administration has approved donations of $ 2.5 million for three non-profit organizations that help unemployed entertainment professionals.

The first affected are the lowest workers in the chain. Representatives, attorneys, screenwriters, or producers may be able to work from home, but not an assistant cameraman or an electrician. They are freelance workers who charge by the hour and usually do not have health insurance paid by the producer, according to the description of The Hollywood Reporter. This is happening at a time when all of Hollywood has a job due to the insatiable competition for new material between cable and streaming services, which has given rise to a golden age for television. “This is the first March in four years that I don’t have a job all the time,” said an assistant director at this specialized magazine.

On Thursday, Los Angeles County issued an order called “shelter at home” that definitively prohibits any nonessential activity and gatherings of more than 10 people. Even if I wanted to go ahead, any filming in the city would be illegal starting this Friday. Minutes later, the governor issued a mandatory quarantine order throughout California, the first of this magnitude in the United States. It will last at least eight weeks. Somewhere, someone will be writing the 2021 television, provided they do it alone and at home. The 2020 one is in quarantine.