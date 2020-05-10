Next Sunday, the state of emergency expires for the third time in the country in the midst of the Coronavirus.

However, a week after its completion, the cases of the disease are still on the rise, to the point that yesterday for the first time it exceeded the figure of the 500 infected infected in one day, which gives a sign of that the peak of the pandemic in the Dominican Republic has not yet been reached.

For this reason, it is foreseen that for the third time the Executive Power may request the National Congress to extend the emergency. However, for this you must do it seven days in advance, so that no later than Monday morning the piece must be deposited in the legislature.

The last state of emergency that the Legislative requested, was for 25 days, which was approved by the Senate, however, the deputies varied the piece and only approved 17, just like the previous time.

The last emergency request made by President Danilo Medina was conditioned by some opposition parties, claiming that if approved, a detailed report should be submitted with the strategy that the Government is applying to lower the Coronavirus infection curve.

In the bulletin number 52 released this Sunday by the Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, the chaos of the deadly virus in the country reached 10,347, with 388 deaths, for an increase of three deaths and 465 new cases, compared to the previous report.

State of emergency

The national emergency grants special and temporary powers to the President of the Republic to handle a crisis that threatens the country and demands an immediate response.

The measure is established in article 265 of the Constitution of the Republic, which explains that: “The State of Emergency may declare itself when events other than those provided for in articles 263 and 264 (of the Constitution) occur that disturb or threaten to disturb seriously and imminently the economic, social, environmental order of the country, or that constitute public calamity ”.

.