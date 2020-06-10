Photo: . / Travel from the Chinese city of Wuhan was authorized in April 2020.

MADRID, Spain.- The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease that has the entire planet in crisis may have been spreading in China since the end of summer last year, even since August, or early autumn, suggests research from Harvard Medical School in the United States.

Analysis of hospital traffic and search engine data in Wuhan China indicate early disease activity in fall 2019

The results are based on internet searches for the various symptoms of covid-19 disease and satellite images of hospital parking lots in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first outbreak appears to have been recorded; Analysis of these parking lots has given scientists clues to citizens’ travel patterns to hospital centers.

In the article, published in a repository at Harvard University itself, the researchers show both an increase in traffic in hospital parking lots and in online searches for the symptoms of the disease, months before December 2019, when the start of the pandemic was documented.

“Although we cannot confirm whether the increase in volume was directly related to the new virus, our evidence supports other recent work showing that the emergency occurred before it was identified in the Wuhan seafood market,” the researchers say.

In this sense, they insist, there is “an upward trend” in traffic to hospital centers and in the volume of Internet searches “from the end of summer and beginning of autumn 2019”.

While searches for respiratory cough symptoms show seasonal fluctuations that coincide with annual flu seasons, diarrhea is a more specific symptom of covid-19 and only shows an association with the current epidemic, the authors recall in their writing. .

However, the increase in both signals precedes the documented onset of the covid-19 pandemic in December, “underscoring the value of new digital sources for surveillance of emerging pathogens,” the authors add.

To reach their conclusions, the team of scientists collected 111 Wuhan satellite images (multiple sites per image) from January 9, 2018 to April 30, 2020.

Between the period analyzed, there was a general upward trend of increased hospital occupancy; specifically, as of August 2019, an increase in the occupation of parking lots was detected, culminating with a peak in December of that year.

Although hospitals have relatively high volume days, both in autumn and winter, between September and October, five of the six hospitals analyzed showed their highest occupancy number daily.

This also coincides with the high levels of queries in the Chinese search engine Baidu for the terms «diarrhea» and «cough». “In August, we identified a unique increase in diarrhea searches that were not seen in previous flu seasons or reflected in cough search data,” say the authors, who claim that while “surprising,” this The finding is in line with the recent recognition that gastrointestinal symptoms are a unique feature of covid-19 and may be the main complaint of a significant proportion of patients.

The authors also note that a large decrease in hospital occupancy volume and search query data is seen after the Wuhan health closure on January 23, 2019.

Already in the spring of this year, the volume of cars in the car parks begins to tend to rise again; At the end of May 2020 there is a small upswing in internet searches.

These findings also corroborate the hypothesis that the virus emerged naturally in southern China, the authors conclude. .