The passenger from Spain that Sonia Sánchez picked up at the Bogotá airport in March did not seem to be feeling well.

He coughed during a ride from the Uber service in his little red Chevrolet Spark, sitting next to him, a precaution that many drivers take to avoid attracting attention – and being harassed – by the police.

Within a few days, Sánchez, a mother of two children, had a high fever. Three weeks later, she was dead. He was the first fatal victim of the coronavirus in the Kennedy neighborhood, a poor sector of the capital that is now a focus of infections.

“The only thing we could have in our hands was her ashes,” said her brother Oscar Sánchez.

Sonia Sánchez’s story reflects a phenomenon that is taking place in developing countries in Latin America and other regions of the world: The virus is brought to these nations by generally wealthy people or visitors from Europe and the United States and is now concentrated especially in poor neighborhoods whose residents have little means to protect themselves.

“Epidemics are not democratic at all,” said Diego Armus, professor of Latin American history at Swarthmore College, Pennsylvania. “We know this because those who suffer the most are especially the poor.”

In the large cities of the region, from Bogotá to Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires and Santiago de Chile, infections arose about three months ago in upper-class neighborhoods. Reports from these municipalities indicate that the virus has been contained in many of these sectors, largely because its residents can lock themselves in and work from home or live on savings for the duration of the crisis.

The virus was slow to reach the poorest neighborhoods in those cities, but now it is proliferating in densely populated areas and hospitals are overwhelmed. In Kennedy, there were few infections in late March, weeks after the first case was confirmed in Bogotá, but there are now more than 2,000 infections, more than in any other part of the city.

The migration of evil from the rich to the poor sectors is repeated in other corners of the world. In South Africa, for example, it initially affected a few hundred people who had traveled to Europe. Cape Town, which attracts a lot of international tourism, now has more than half of the confirmed cases and its poor neighborhoods are major sources of contagion. The phenomenon is particularly notable in Latin America, the most unequal region in the world after sub-Saharan Africa.

Sonia Sánchez was 53 years old. He had been born in the interior and had grown up in Bogotá. For a good part of his life he sold household appliances. When Uber arrived in Colombia in 2013, he decided to try his luck and rented a vehicle from an acquaintance. He almost always asked passengers to sit in front of him, to avoid uncomfortable situations in a country where Uber has an unclear legal status.

What she earned allowed her to rent a small apartment near Kennedy and help support her children.

Colombia announced its first case of coronavirus on March 6: A 19-year-old boy who had been studying in Milan. Although the crisis was gaining strength in Europe, it seemed a long way off in Colombia. And Sonia didn’t worry too much when the patient she picked up on March 10 coughed into her vehicle.

That changed a few days later, when the fever rose.

“He sensed it,” said his brother Oscar.

She asked her family not to approach her.

At the Red Cross and in a hospital they refused to see her and she had to wait another week before receiving treatment. At that point he already knew how to breathe.

“Am I going to die?” He asked his brother in a text message.

In April these stories were repeated in Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Mexico.

In Buenos Aires, 48% of cases were initially concentrated in four of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the city. Since then, infections in one of the trendy neighborhoods, Palermo, rose from 40 in early April to 135 in May. But in the Flores neighborhood, more humble, they went from about 20 to 435.

The large cities of Brazil, epicenter of the outbreak in Latin America, register a similar dynamic. The first case in Sao Paulo was that of a 61-year-old man who was diagnosed with the virus in late February. He had been in Lombardy, an Italian region badly hit by the pandemic. He was treated in one of the best hospitals in the exclusive neighborhood of Morumbí. Contagions increased there, but several of the sharpest increases occurred in working-class neighborhoods.

In Latin America there are five of the 30 largest cities in the world, which are highly segregated. The poor live in conditions conducive to the spread of the coronavirus. Several people share small houses, and many are unable to comply with quarantines because they must go out to work or buy food.

“This virus is killing us all here,” complained Ramona Medina, 43, who lives in Villa 31, the oldest slum in Buenos Aires, during an interview with the Associated Press in early May.

Medina died two weeks later from the virus.

As more and more people catch it, the hospitals in their neighborhoods are overwhelmed. At the Arzobispo Loayza Hospital in central Lima, dozens of patients sleep in wheelchairs and sometimes even share oxygen tanks, according to a report by the ombudsman. In the Bogotá hospital where the first case was detected, only 5% of the beds in the intensive care unit are currently occupied. In Kennedy, on the other hand, the ICUs of two of Bogotá’s largest hospitals operate at 80% of their capacity.

In most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. But in some cases, especially in the elderly and people with health problems, it can cause serious illness and death.

“The disease appears here in a very socially stratified way,” said Marcelo Mella, professor of history at the University of Santiago de Chile. “I think it is a dramatic visualization of a historical condition.”

In 1961, United States President John F. Kennedy helped install the first bricks in the neighborhood that bears his name today. The original plan included 126,000 residents. Today there are an estimated 1.5 million.

Doctors at Kennedy Hospital, the area’s largest public health center, say years of treating gunshot wounds, assault injuries, and a host of chronic illnesses make them well prepared to deal with complicated cases of coronavirus. .

But Kennedy patients include some of the city’s most vulnerable inhabitants, such as Dionis Palacios, an 18-year-old Venezuelan migrant who has no health insurance. He went to the hospital after feeling chest pain and says he was surprised by the number of beds occupied.

“Hospitals are in total collapse,” he said.

Kennedy staff have been complaining in recent weeks, saying they don’t have enough face masks or protective gear. The same complaint is heard across the country.

Sonia Sánchez spent the last week of her life on a respirator at Kennedy Hospital.

After her death, her family organized a video conference to discuss her. Her brother is moved by the thought that she spent the last few days in a hospital, alone. And that she was taken alone to a crematorium.

He does not feel rancor towards the passenger that his family believes infected him, but he asks himself: “Who else did he come across?”

Associated Press reporters Débora Rey (Buenos Aires), Mauricio Savarese (Sao Paulo), Eva Vergara (Santiago de Chile) and Andrew Meldrum (Johannesburg) contributed to this report.