Coronavirus spread accelerates in the UK

The spread of covid-19 “is accelerating” in the United Kingdom, where the government asked Sunday the 1.5 million more fragile people who live in England to confine themselves at home for three months.

“The numbers are shocking, and they are accelerating. We are a few weeks – two or three – from Italy. The Italians have an excellent health system. And yet, their doctors and nurses have been completely outmatched,” said the Prime Minister. Boris Johnson in a message to the country.

Johnson called on his compatriots for a “collective national effort” to slow the spread of the virus, which has left 233 dead in the country. Without this, he said, the public health service “will be submerged in the same way” as in Italy.

The government, which had already asked the British to avoid all “non-essential” contact or displacement, on Sunday urged the most fragile people not to leave home for at least three months.

A total of “1.5 million people in England identified by the NHS (public health service) as being at high risk for serious illness if they contract the coronavirus will have to stay home to protect themselves,” the government said in a statement.

Boris Johnson also asked the British to celebrate Mother’s Day this Sunday by avoiding visits and using the phone or video call instead.

Vulnerable people who will be confined at home will be able to receive their provisions and medicines at home. The government will create a telephone line for this purpose.

Given the spread of the virus, the government on Friday ordered the closure of schools, pubs, restaurants, theaters, cinemas and sports venues.

According to the French newspaper Libération, Johnson took these measures after French President Emmanuel Macron threatened to close the borders between the two countries if he did not act to control the advance of the pandemic, which was denied by Downing Street.

“As the prime minister said on Friday, those new measures were taken on the basis of scientific advice and as part of a government action plan established two weeks ago,” a Downing Street spokesman said.