“We do not have the virus, it is the Bangladeshis!” Protests an exasperated Syrian worker from the door of a sealed property surrounded by twenty policemen. “Get inside!” Orders the officer in charge. The 350 Syrian immigrants – half of them minors – who live in this building in the popular Raas neighborhood in Nabaa, Beirut, are confined along with the 181 Bangladeshi men who live in the neighboring building and where 38 positives for covid-19 have been registered this week Transferred to the Rafic Hariri Hospital, Hasan Jafar, a worker at a local NGO, tells on Thursday. “So far, no Syrians have tested positive, but they live in overcrowding, with up to 10 sleeping in the same room,” he adds.

This is the first cases among the immigrant community in Lebanon, which amounts to 250,000 people in a country with 4.5 million Lebanese, according to official data. Despite the fact that the country has registered a moderate number of cases (1,024 positive and 26 deceased), the rebound in the figures has led the Government to advance the curfew at seven in the afternoon and even impose four days last week of confinement to its citizens. Surprisingly, there have also been no reported cases among the 1.5 million Syrian refugees in Lebanon, a fifth of them overcrowded in camps.

A pale young man named Benzi assures from one of the windows that the Red Crescent and mosques in the neighborhood bring them food daily. All the confined Bangladeshis are employees of the Ramco company, hired to clean companies, streets and houses. “One of them passed out there on the sidewalk and was taken by an ambulance,” says Fatiha, a clerk at the grocery store in front of the house, pointing to the asphalt.

Precisely this Tuesday, an unusual demonstration took place in which a hundred Bangladeshis protested at the gates of Ramco’s headquarters, drowned by the serious economic crisis that is plaguing the country and that has sunk the Lebanese pound. Protest that is encompassed in a national protest movement that erupted last October in which the Lebanese demand the fall in bloc of the entire political-economic elite. There are currently five exchange rates in Lebanon; In the parallel market, the few dollars that are found are bought for 4,000 pounds (2.4 euros), while the Central Bank has maintained the fixed parity of 1,500 pounds (0.9 euros) imposed three decades ago.

“We earned $ 400 a month, but in the absence of dollars they have started to pay us in pounds with official parity,” continues Benzi, whose calculations leave him with 127 euros of salary to live poorly in the country and send remittances to his family in Bangladesh. The economic deterioration has led to a metamorphosis from the so-called zaura (revolution, in Arabic) to some bread revolts in which Molotov cocktails were launched last month against banks.

“We have caught a Syrian who was trying to escape and we have handed him over to the police,” says a red-faced neighbor in the Raas el Nabaa neighborhood whose streets have spread with panic over contagion. “We are going to transfer the inhabitants of the property to another location for a quarantine,” says one of the soldiers who guard two buildings. “We are concerned that the double health and economic crisis in Lebanon is fueling the country’s already apparent racism against immigrants and refugees,” says a European diplomat in Beirut.

Solidarity

The devaluation of the Lebanese lira has propelled half the population of Lebanon below the poverty line in a matter of months. On the ladder of the crisis, refugees and migrants have in turn gone down another rung. “When confinement was imposed in February, many domestic workers were left without work and without money, not even to eat,” says Filipino Meriam Prado in a telephone conversation, who also lost her job. Of the 250,000 migrant workers in the country, the vast majority are domestic workers. Excluded from the Lebanese labor code by article 7, and in the absence of any regulation, these women are subject to the kafala (sponsorship) system and are de facto legally linked to their Lebanese sponsor. The abuses and even crimes of the madames remain legally unpunished in a country that socially considers them the owners of their servants.

It was then that this 38-year-old Filipina decided to start collecting money from her companions to buy food and distribute it to the neediest. This is how the musharaka project (cooperative, in arabic) arose, which today has raised 6,000 euros to distribute food boxes to 1,054 migrant workers, as well as cover the medical expenses of another 11. “With the closure, cases of abuse They have also shot up, ”denounces Prado, who receives distress calls from a group he has created on Telegram.

At the gates of a mosque and just 100 meters from the two sealed buildings, a mob of people rushes over the entrance gate. They wave their identity papers waiting for a coveted white slip and a voucher to buy food at the assigned supermarkets. Conversely, another group of people come to make donations, one of the pillars of Islam in this month of Ramadan, Muslim fasting. With his head sticking out from among awnings, the inmate Benzi awaits the arrival of his fellow countrymen from the Ramco company to collect the mountain of garbage that begins to accumulate at the entrance to the building.

Philippines trapped in the country

“In December alone, we repatriated 2,000 Filipino women workers from Lebanon on free flights,” Edward Chan, Philippine consul in the country, told this newspaper in Beirut last February. A week later, Ambassador Bernardita Catalla, 62, died of Covid-19 in the Lebanese capital. Of the estimated 29,000 Philippine domestic workers, thousands await the reopening of the airport to return to their country, adds Chan. Among them 250 who, deprived of any recourse after losing their jobs in the midst of the economic crisis, sleep and eat in the offices of the diplomatic headquarters, says Meriam Prado. At the Bangladesh consulate, there is a list with 7,600 names: those who have requested to board the first flight that is chartered for their country. Closed since last March 19 due to the pandemic, the Beirut airport only lands flights to repatriate some 20,000 Lebanese stuck by the pandemic worldwide, and only private jets take off. Due to the total lack of legal protection suffered by these women and the high number of registered abuses, countries like Ethiopia, with more than 100,000 domestic workers in Lebanon, have issued a travel ban to the country.

