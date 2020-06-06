Spain is the second country in the world with the highest excess of deaths recorded during the pandemic. Since the beginning of the pandemic, early March, In our country, there have been 47,000 more deaths than usual, which means an increase of 45% compared to the data expected in a normal year. This rate is the highest in Europe, ahead of the United Kingdom (40%), Belgium (37%) and Italy (36%) and only Peru, worldwide, exceeds the figure of Spain, with 54%.

This is indicated by a report by Borja Andrino, Daniele Grasso and Kiko Llaneras in El País, who They have analyzed the increase in deaths with civil registry figures to measure the real impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had in each country. Going to excess deaths is one of the best measures of the impact of the pandemic, since it compares the actual number of people killed in a given period, recorded in civil registries, with the deaths expected from the absence of a pandemic.

According to the figures offered by Health this Friday, in Spain there have been 27,134 deaths from coronavirus. However, this figure only includes those who have died after testing positive for a PCR testTherefore, it does not count in mild cases, in which no test was performed or in which a rapid test was performed. In this sense, according to data from civil registries, During the pandemic there have been 20,000 more deaths in Spain, in addition to those 27,134. That does not mean that they are all due to coronaviruses, since that figure of 47,000 deaths does not specify the cause of death, but they do indicate that the impact of the pandemic in our country in the number of deaths seems greater than what the official data say.

The difference of counting suspicious cases

The difference between excess deaths and official COVID-19 deaths is greater in countries that only record deaths in their records of people who have been tested in a PCR test. Thus, Peru has had 13,000 deaths more than normal (54%), but by COVID-19 there have officially been 3,024 deaths. Italy, meanwhile, accumulates an excess of 46,420 deaths during the pandemic (36%), but has indicated that there have been 27,967 deaths from the coronavirus. A similar case is that of the United Kingdom, which has an excess of 60,447 deaths (40%), but 36,475 deaths caused by the virus. On the opposite side is Germany, which has an excess of 7,424 deaths (4% more), but has indicated 5,976 deaths from coronavirus, so the excess it has had this year is similar to the numbers of deaths from COVID-19. The German country does count suspicious cases in its records.

El País screenshot

Returning to Spain, knowing if that excess of 47,000 deaths that have occurred in our country in 2020 is due to the coronavirus is impossible at this time, but two more variables must be introduced into the equation. On the one hand, It must be remembered that the number of deaths due to traffic accidents has decreased dramatically so far this year due to confinement. But on the other, deaths from other causes and pathologies have increasedBecause confinement itself or fear of going to the hospital during the pandemic led to 40% fewer hospitalizations.

Increase in deaths from other pathologies

In fact, The New York Times stated this week that in New York in the pandemic there have been more deaths than usual from diabetes, heart disease or Alzheimer’s. Therefore, it sounds hasty to say that the excess of 47,000 deaths that Spain has had is due to the coronavirus. With the passage of time, with analysis and studies of the data, a more realistic number of how many people died from COVID-19 can be given, both in Spain and in the world.