A woman trains along the promenade of the San Sebastián beach in La Gomera. INMA FLORES

Spain will test its contagion tracking app on the Canary Island of La Gomera from June 29 to July 13. The Government intends to reproduce in those 15 days a fictitious regrowth to see if the app responds well. If that happens, it would be “a great success” that the final deployment be ready for “September or October,” according to sources from the Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence in a virtual meeting with journalists on Tuesday.

The aspiration is to achieve 3,000 downloads among the 22,000 inhabitants of La Gomera. Once these citizens carry their app on their mobile phones, the pilot will generate 300 false positives among them to measure the effectiveness of the application, which works with a bluetooth system. The activation of those 300 fictitious positives should cause that within the group of citizens with the app, a small percentage receive an alert for having been close to a person infected. Then you should contact the health authorities according to the protocol provided by the Canary Islands Government.

Indra is the company that has been commissioned to develop the app and the pilot project. The application will be open source and part of the work has already been done in Switzerland by a team led by the Spanish engineer Carmela Troncoso: “Spain has enough digital knowledge to do it ourselves. In addition we are going to take advantage of an open source part of DP-3T and everything we do will also be open source. The final app will also be open, “said the same official sources. The contract signed by the Government with Indra has been for a value of 330,000 euros and has been approved by the emergency procedure.

Germany has over 12 million downloads of its application just one week after its launch. The few positives that there are these days in Germany make it difficult to know how the bluetooth system works. The Spanish pilot project wants to verify precisely the value of a tracking tool in a strong regrowth environment. No country in the world has experienced a similar scenario. Not even Singapore, the first country to try this method, tried one that worked well on citizens’ phones in a highly contagious environment. Its effectiveness at scale remains a mystery

Like Germany but with fewer downloads are countries such as Italy, France, Switzerland, Denmark or Latvia. The Spanish app will not reach the tourism season, “although in Spain there is tourism all year”, the same official sources wanted to highlight.

The Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence attributes the Spanish delay to “prudence” and “seeing what the others were doing”. “It is not a race to see who comes first, but better,” insist official sources.

One of the Spanish objectives was interoperability between apps and countries. In the end, most countries opt for a decentralized model, so that the operation of applications beyond borders is almost guaranteed. The only great European country that, at the moment, insists on a different option to the one proposed by Apple and Google is France. The UK ended up giving up last week.