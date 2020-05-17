10:20 YELLOW VESTS | Members of the amar yellow vests ’protest movement have returned to the streets this weekend in several French cities despite restrictions imposed with the coronavirus and despite the ban on gatherings of more than ten people.

10:10 HIGHER SCHOOLS | The state of alarm has caused the older schools to have had only an occupation of between 5 and 25% these months and, although they have put in place hygiene and prevention measures against the coronavirus, they are asking the Administrations for a protocol to be able to offer the maximum guarantees next year.

10:00 GERMANY | Germany has registered in the last 24 hours a new decrease in daily cases of deaths and infections: 33 deceased and 583 infections, up to a total of 7,914 dead and 174,355 affected.

These daily figures are below the 57 deaths and 620 cases of Saturday’s estimates, according to the latest balance released this Saturday by the Robert Koch Institute, the German government agency responsible for monitoring infectious diseases.

9:50 AUTONOMOUS COMMUNITIES | The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, holds a new meeting by videoconference with the presidents of the Autonomous Cities and Communities. The vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge attend; the Minister of Finance and government spokesperson; the Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function and the Minister of Health.

9:40 MUSEUMS | The General Fine Arts Directorate, under the Ministry of Culture and Sports, has prolonged until Monday May 25 the closure of its state museums and archives, as well as the Tabacalera Center, as a result of the situation by Covid-19.

9:30 FRANCE | The French Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, has moved this Sunday the Government’s desire to reopen part of its tourist areas from next June 21 to start the summer season.

“Summer begins on June 21 and I hope that, by that date and if possible before, we open as many tourist places as possible so that the season really begins,” he explained.

9:20 CHINA | The main medical adviser to the Chinese Government and the public face of the country’s fight against the coronavirus, Dr. Zhong Nanshan, has warned of a possible second wave of infections in the country and criticized the authorities in Wuhan, the city where the outbreak began, for omitting important details about the initial magnitude of the infections.

9:10 MADRID | The Community of Madrid will distribute menus starting Monday, May 18 more than 8,200 disadvantaged students of the region at 164 points, the regional government has reported in a statement.

The meals will be prepared by thirteen specialized catering companies and will be aimed at students whose families are beneficiaries of the Minimum Insertion Income (RMI).

9:00 SALE | The Government has finally decided to allow the sales from this Monday even in places that are still in phase 0 of the de-escalation always, that yes, that do not generate crowds. In fact, the Ministry of Health establishes that, in the event of a large influx of people, these promotions must be immediately stopped “if necessary”.

8:50 PANDEMIC | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan exceeds has left more than 310,000 fatalities and more than 4.6 million people infected worldwide, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University.

This estimate, updated at 8.15 am this Sunday, specifically shows a global balance of 4,635,786 infections and 311,821 fatalities in 188 countries and territories.

8:40 EDUCATION | The Health order for the relaxation of certain restrictions in phase 2 of the Plan for the transition to a new normality, published this afternoon in the BOE, does not include any measure for the partial reopening of educational centers.

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, pointed out this Friday that de-escalation measures in Education “are not possible under the current framework of the Alarm decree, since” they are explicitly excluded “.

8:35 CATALONIA | Until now in Catalonia there have been 63,339 positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus confirmed by diagnostic test (rapid test or PCR); and there are 197,158 possible cases (people with symptoms and that a physician classifies as well).

Of the total number of cases, 6,572 people have died in a hospital center from coronavirus (or as suspected of having it); 3,982 people have been admitted seriously (currently 297) and hospital discharges are now 35,949.

Of all the positive cases, 3,420 nursing home professionals are isolated, suspected or confirmed.

8:30 CATALONIA | The funeral homes have registered until this Saturday 11,511 deaths in Catalonia with coronavirus (34 more than the previous day): 3,398 in residence, 158 in social health centers, 623 at home, and the rest in hospitals or are cases that cannot be classified due to lack of information.