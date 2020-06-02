“Safety distance” is a concept that has been incorporated into our lives from the moment in which the Government, surrendered to the evidence and unable to act to protect life and the health of the Spanish decided to pass the buck to the citizens to place in each one of us the responsibility of slowing down the advance of the Covid-19 virus.

Safety distance is what we have put during these more than seventy days each and every one of the citizens confined in our homesputting barriers between us and the virus as the government made one mistake after another, unable to help us slow down its progress.

Safety distance is the one that the toilets have put, wrapping themselves in garbage bags, improvising masks and risking becoming infected by thousands to slow down the advance of the virus and save lives while the government did not supply enough sanitary material, bought and distributed defective material, stopped the acquisition of essential material from the CCAA (particularly from Madrid), showing that it was more important to blame opposition politicians than to save the lives of citizens.

Safety distance is the one that our elders have put, alone in the residences, without being able to receive the visit of their children and grandchildren, dead with fear (literally killed by thousands), and without being able to be treated in hospitals by express order of the single command, Vice President Iglesias, who has abandoned them since the first day that he assumed the competition at a press conference.

Safety distance is the one that teachers have put with their students from the moment in which the Community of Madrid (after that of the Basque Country) closed the schools then dragging the Government of Spain who refused – out of laziness, sectarianism and incompetence – to make an essential decision to avoid contagion and spread the virus.

Safety distance established by responsible citizens who do not resign themselves to leaving this stage to stay in that “new normal” prescribed by the government and who are determined to regain normality, the normal (non-normalized) society we started from before that this virus came and was found in Spain with open doors wide open for an irresponsible and sectarian government that submits the life and health of the Spanish to party propaganda, which has demonstrated with its actions that it is more concerned with saving its skin than with protecting the health and well-being of the Spanish people.

Human beings are social beings who need to share vital spaces to live better, to enjoy greater psychological well-being, to be happier. But every personal relationship requires a minimum of trust. That is why we are going to leave this stage – in which we have done everything to protect ourselves despite the government – with the necessary precautions that we ourselves are imposing.

The same could be said regarding trust in our rulers. In fact, the degree of trust is usually directly linked to the degree of quality of democracy. According to the latest surveys, the degree of Spanish confidence in the Government is 30%. In other words, seven out of ten Spaniards do not trust Sánchez or his government. I confess that I would like to meet those three out of ten who, after what they have done to us, continue to trust them … But hey, so as not to be distracted from the fundamental, if we take for good those surveys that are not about the intention to vote (where you lie the most, where you manipulate the most), we will conclude that our democracy is not among the healthiest and that in these circumstances and to leave the best unemployed, it is advisable to maintain a safe distance from our government .

The security distance must be maintained against a government that did not establish any measure to prevent the spread of the pandemic and protect the Spanish. So it is not safe to trust them.

It is necessary to establish a safety distance in front of a governmentor that hides the death toll and killed for the sole purpose of deceiving the Spanish and that we do not hold them responsible for their management. It is not safe to trust them.

A safety distance must be established against a government that considers the dead little more than a statisticFor this reason, not only has he refused to honor them for three months, but he has removed them from the lists of the deceased to favor his story and minimize the tragedy. It is not safe to trust them.

It is necessary to take a safety distance against a government that uses health as a ploy to maintain absolute powers and agree with Bildu or Ezquerra (terrorists and coup leaders) on issues that have nothing to do with the purpose of the alarm state but they consecrate the inequality between Spaniards and the breakdown of the constitutional order. It is not safe to trust them.

A safety distance must be established against a government whose president lies to the WHO, it lies to the EU, it lies to the Spanish. It is not safe to trust them.

You have to take a safe distance from a president who dares to say that Illa and Simón have always been transparent. Of course, he dares to lie so confidently because he knows that there will be no television in Spain maximum audience to loop all and each one of the lies that have led us Spaniards to experience this human, economic and social catastrophe. He lies because his arrogance and psychopathy prevent him from having the slightest sign of regret for the consequences of his laziness, sectarianism and arrogance. It is not safe to trust them.

It is necessary to take a safety distance against a government that destroys everything it touches, that invades the judicial power, that does not respect the separation of powers, that manipulate the Civil Guard giving illegal instructions to their commanders, that insults the opposition, that punishes citizens who live in Autonomous Communities not controlled by the sect, by nationalists, by bildu-ETA members or by coup leaders … It is not safe to trust them.

We must keep a safe distance from this toxic government and be very alert to protect our society and to protect ourselves. Institutions must be defended against this Frontist government that wants to destroy them. As Timothy Snyder writes in his book “On Tyranny”, we must learn and apply the lessons that the 20th century has left us. Let me copy the second one:

“It is the institutions that help us preserve decency. They also need our help. Don’t talk about “our institutions” unless you make them yours by the procedure of acting on your behalf. Institutions do not protect themselves. They fall one after the other unless each of them is defended from the beginning. So choose an institution that matters to you – a court, a newspaper, legislation, a union – and do your part. ”

Remember: don’t forget to keep a safe distance from those who want to destroy citizenship, the sworn enemies of democracy. Some of them rule today in the Government of Spain. Remember: it is not safe to trust them.