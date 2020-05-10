Spain recorded in the last 24 hours a slight rise in deaths from coronavirus, with 229, from 213 the previous day, as well as new cases, with 1,095 daily infections, the Ministry of Health reported on Friday.

With these figures, the total number of deaths in Spain due to the pandemic now reaches 26,299 and that of those infected is 222,857.

The evolution of the epidemic “is similar to previous days”, although “a little higher”, pointed out at the press conference the director of the Coordination Center for Alerts and Health Emergencies, Fernando Simón.

More than half of the cases were registered in two regions that total a third of the Spanish population, which shows a “significant disparity” in the evolution of the epidemic, explained Simon.

The two regions most affected by COVID-19 are Madrid, with 64,333 cases registered with PCR tests, and Catalonia, with 51,733.

Both also added 691 new cases in the last 24 hours, almost half of the 1,095 in all of Spain, and the same occurs with the deceased; Of the last 229 registered deaths, 125 correspond to Madrid (48) and Catalonia (77).

With these figures, in Spain there has been a strong debate in the last hours at the request of the Madrid region to move on to the next phase of the lack of confidence, which caused tensions in the Madrid government of the center-right coalition and the resignation of the general director of Public Health, contrary to this measure.

On the other hand, Catalonia has only requested the relief of confinement in three of its nine sanitary areas, excluding large urban areas, such as Barcelona.

Faced with the new phase of the lack of confidence that will begin next Monday, the 11th, Simón insisted on appealing to citizen responsibility to comply with social distancing and affirmed that it is necessary to understand “what we all risk for the bad behavior of some.”

.