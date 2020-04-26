Narrative | 2020 April 26, Sunday

Situation in Spain

As revealed by the most recent data from the Ministry of Health, corresponding to April 25th, the new coronavirus remits its expansion in Spain after decreasing the number of infected people, thanks to the 3,024 highs that have occurred today, leaving the current figures at 101,837 active cases and 23,190 deceased, In the last hours they have joined 0 new infections, which leaves the country with a total of 223,759 people affected by the pandemic since the first case appeared on January 31.

Global Data Region Infected Assets Contacted (Last day) Deceased (Last day) Recovered (Last day)Spain101,837 223,759 (0) 23,190 (288) 98,732 (3,024)World1,861,082 2,890,048 (18,091) 202,711 (2,013) 826,255 (13,990)

Catalonia currently concentrates the largest number of active cases with 26,266, followed by Madrid and Castilla la Mancha with 19,528 and 11,469 active cases respectively.

Also, in the past day in Catalonia have been confirmed 550 new infections, followed by Castilla la Mancha after reporting 470 new patients. These autonomies have been added Castilla y León after reporting 425 new cases and Madrid after reporting 307 new patients.

Total New CasesTotal Cases (change% 24h)Total Deceased (24h)Total Recovered (24h)Catalonia 55047,838 (+ 1.16%) 4,566 (+68) 17,006 (+253) Castilla-La Mancha 47018,995 (+ 2.54%) 2,330 (+38) 5,196 (+320) Castilla y León 42518,684 (+ 2.33%) 1,666 (+27) 6,208 (+175) Madrid30,762,817 (+ 0.49%) 7,922 (+74) 35,367 (+465) C. Valenciana 24911,372 (+ 2.24%) 1,186 (+14) 6,243 (+210) Andalusia 1,913,023 (+ 1.55%) 1,145 (+14) 4,741 (+446) Galicia 1,849,116 (+ 2.06%) 394 (+6) 1,803 (+20) Basque Country18314,315 (+ 1.29%) 1,230 (+18) 9,602 (+661) Navarra 1,785,452 (+ 3.38%) 431 (+2) 1,835 (+98 ) Aragon 745,456 (+ 1.37%) 712 (+3) 1,960 (+31) Asturias552,601 (+ 2.16%) 249 (+10) 749 (+33) La Rioja524,998 (+1.05 %) 315 (+4) 2,037 (+38) Cantabria152,330 (+ 0.65%) 183 (+1) 1,127 (+81) Murcia15,771 (+ 0.85%) 127 (+1) 920 (+ 78) Canary Islands 122,167 (+ 0.56%) 131 (+1) 1,048 (+12) Balearic Islands 101,917 (+ 0.52%) 175 (+1) 1,123 (+21) Extremadura73,465 (+0.2 %) 422 (+6) 1,582 (+72) Ceuta6131 (+ 4.8%) 4 104 (+6) Melilla3121 (+ 2.54%) 2 81 (+4)Spain0223,759 (0%)23,190 (288)98,732 (3,024)Coronavirus in the world

The number of cases of infection by COVID-19 already reaches 2,890,048 people worldwide, of which 826,255 have already recovered. USA concentrates the largest number of cases with 939,249, followed by Spain, Italy and France with 223,759, 195,351 and 161,644 cases each.

Global trendsInfected AssetsInfectedDeceasedRecoveredTotalTotalLast dayTotalLast dayTotalLast day1. USA: 779.4971. USA: 939.2491. Russia: 6.3611. USA: 53.9341. USA: 4231. Germany: 109,8001. USA: 6.0262. United Kingdom: 128.4142. Spain: 223.7592. Brazil: 3,5022. Italy: 26.3842. Italy: 4152. USA: 105.8182. Spain: 3.0243. Italy: 105.8473. Italy: 195.3513. USA: 2.9563. Spain: 23.1903. Brazil: 3573. Spain: 98.7323. Italy: 2,622

They have also been added 18,091 new positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which represents an increase in 0.63% with respect to the last report. Russia It is the country that has confirmed the most new infections with 6,361, followed by Brazil with 3,502 new infections. To these are added USA after registering 2,956 new cases and Italy after reporting 2,357 new patients in the country.

Since its appearance, the global balance of deaths from coronavirus worldwide is 202,711 people, after joining 2013 new deaths at last count. USA It is the country with the highest number of victims so far with 53,934 deaths, followed by Italy, Spain and France with 26,384, 23,190 and 22,648 deaths respectively.

The first evidence of the coronavirus outbreak occurred in China, in the city of Wuhan, the December 31, 2019. Since then, the infection has spread throughout Asia until it devastated the rest of the world. At this time, confirmed cases in the country have increased by 0.01%, leaving 8 new infections since Saturday. Total, 1,088 people are under the effects of the diseases caused by the virus.

Note: This news has been automatically generated by Narrative based on data from the Ministry of Health, the Dpartimento della Protezione Civile in Italy, the Robert Koch Institute in Germany and Johns Hopkins University.