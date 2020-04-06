Narrative | 2020 April 6, Monday

Situation in Spain

The new coronavirus continues to settle in Spain with 81,540 active cases and 13,055 deceased, as revealed by the information available in the Ministry of Health corresponding to the 5th of April. Since the first case of coronavirus in the country was confirmed on January 31, a total of 135,032 people, of which 40,437 have already recovered. In the last hours they have joined 4,273 new infections, which means an increase in 3.27% with respect to the total number of infected in the last report.

Global Data Region Infected Assets Contacted (Last day) Deceased (Last day) Recovered (Last day)Spain81,540 135,032 (4,273) 13,055 (637) 40,437 (2,357)World911,099 1,247,467 (31,639) 69,177 (2,884) 267,191 (8,627)

Madrid currently concentrates the largest number of active cases with 16,265, followed by Catalonia Y Castilla la Mancha with 13,976 Y 8,211 active cases respectively.

Also, during the past day Madrid has confirmed 1,139 new cases, followed by Catalonia after reporting 792 new patients. To these autonomous communities have been added Castilla la Mancha after reporting 571 new infections and Castilla y León with 367 new cases.

Total New CasesTotal Cases (change% 24h)Total Deceased (24h)Total Recovered (24h)Madrid 1,13938,723 (+ 3.03%) 5,136 (+195) 17,322 (+779) Catalonia79,226,824 (+ 3.04%) 2,760 (+123) 10,088 (+560) Castilla-La Mancha571,160,602 (+5, 69%) 1,132 (+77) 1,259 (+110) Castilla y León3679,116 (+ 4.19%) 919 (+72) 2,533 (+202) Andalucía2808,581 (+ 3.37%) 491 (+21) 798 (+133) Galicia 2,076,151 (+ 3.48%) 190 (+16) 610 (+23) Basque Country 1,828,810 (+ 2.11%) 548 (+33) 3,568 (+163) Navarra 1,583,231 ( + 5.14%) 187 (+9) 380 (+46) C. Valencian 1507,334 (+ 2.09%) 637 (+24) 930 (+118) La Rioja 1,272,719 (+ 4.9%) 141 (+7) 964 (+60) Aragon 1,153,347 (+ 3.56% ) 284 (+14) 656 (+119) Cantabria421,483 (+ 2.91%) 77 (+9) 118 (+5) Asturias 411,646 (+ 2.55%) 86 (+6) 222 (+6 ) Balearic Islands271,320 (+ 2.09%) 81 (+6) 531 (+70) Canary Islands271,649 (+ 1.66%) 85 (+5) 157 (+20) Murcia241,259 (+ 1.94% ) 68 (+9) 156 (+26) Extremadura212,068 (+ 1.03%) 228 (+10) 223 (+8) Melilla386 (+ 3.61%) 2 11 Ceuta083 3 (+1) 2 Spain4,273135,032 (3.27%)13,055 (637)40,437 (2,357)Situation in the hospitals of Spain

Of all the active cases, a percentage of the population requires specialized treatment for complications derived from coronavirus disease. Currently, a total of 59,662 people are hospitalized in medical centers across the country, as reported by Health. In the last hours the number of hospital admissions has grown by 1.56%, with 918 new people who have been admitted to the hospital mainly with respiratory infections derived from COVID-19 infection.

With today’s data, in Catalonia the largest number of people admitted due to the pandemic with 19,143, followed by Madrid with 14,501 entered and Basque Country with 4,794 people entered in total.

Of these patients, according to the statistics of the Spanish Society of Intensive, Critical Medicine and Coronary Units (Semicyuc), approximately 15% of patients infected with coronavirus they present serious complications of the disease that require health care in Intensive Care Units (ICU). According to these data, at this time there is 6,931 patients admitted to these units after confirming 70 new patients on the last day, a figure a 1.02% higher to which was registered in hospitals in the last report.

Specifically, the Autonomous Communities with the most patients in Intensive Care Units are the following: Catalonia (2,276), Madrid (1,510) and Andalusia (489).

Coronavirus in the world

The number of cases of infection by COVID-19 already reaches 1,247,467 people around the world, of which they have already recovered 267,191. USA concentrates the largest number of cases with 337,646, followed by Spain, Italy Y Germany with 135,032, 128,948 and 95,391 cases each.

Global trendsInfected AssetsInfectedDeceasedRecoveredTotalTotalLast dayTotalLast dayTotalLast day1. USA: 310.4161. USA: 337.6461. Germany: 9.6131. Italy: 15.8871. United Kingdom: 7081. China: 77.3101. Spain: 2.3572. Italy: 91.2462. Spain: 135.0322. Italy: 4.3162. Spain: 13.0552. Spain: 6372. Spain: 40.4372. Iran: 2.2753. Spain: 81.5403. Italy: 128.9483. Spain: 4.2733. USA: 9.6483. Italy: 5253. Germany: 28.7003. Switzerland: 883

In addition, they have joined 31,639 new positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which would mean an increase in 2.6% with respect to the last report. Germany It is the country that has confirmed the most new infections with 9,613, followed by Italy after registering 4,316 new patients. They accompany them Spain after reporting 4,273 new cases and UK after reporting 3,735 new patients in the country.

So far, there have been no more cases of coronavirus-infected patients in any new country since Sunday. Additionally, the first deaths from coronavirus disease have been confirmed in Belize.

Total, the number of deaths worldwide currently stands at 69,177 people, after joining 2,884 new deaths at last count. Italy It is the country that has registered the largest amount so far with 15,887 deceased, followed by Spain, USA and France with 13,055, 9,648 and 7,881 deaths respectively.

The first manifestations of the coronavirus outbreak occurred in China, in the city of Wuhan, he December 31, 2019. Since that date, the infection has spread throughout the Asian continent until it devastated the rest of the world. As of today, confirmed cases in the country have increased by 0.08%, leaving 63 new infections since the previous report. Total, 2,020 people are under the effects of the diseases caused by the virus.

Note: This news has been automatically generated by Narrative based on data from the Ministry of Health, the Dpartimento della Protezione Civile in Italy, the Robert Koch Institute in Germany and John Hopkins University.