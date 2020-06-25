The Government will approve a preparedness and response plan to face a possible second wavea of the coronavirus or of possible increases in transmission as reported by the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa in the Health and Consumption Commission.

Illa has warned that the virus “is still there and can hit us again”; hence the plan that is being worked on and that could be definitively approved in the “next few weeks”. The Preparedness and Response Plan against a second wave of COVID-19 It proposes specific indicators to evaluate the transmission of the disease and the capacities of health care and public health, assigning a low, medium or high risk level to each territorial unit.. The minister explained that the risk assessment will be based on early warning indicators of increases in Covid-19 transmission, which is why he stressed the importance of monitoring the information and making a permanent assessment of the epidemiological situation of the virus, that considers the geographical distribution and burden of the disease, in general and in specific populations.

“All this information will be shared weekly with the autonomous communities and its content will be verified to jointly assess the risk or level of the threat. And based on this, a series of actions will be defined, whether at the local, regional or state level“Illa explained to Europa Press.

The plan will include the intervention framework according to the threat level and the scenario, for which the Surveillance System in Spain (SiViEs), of the Spanish Laboratory Results System (SERLAB), of the Daily Mortality Surveillance System (MoMo) and of the National seroepidemiology survey, among other indicators.

Vigilance and caution.

Illa has assured that Spain is better prepared than months ago and that it has more knowledge in order to be able to act against a new wave: “Today we know more than we knew months ago about the virus, but that we are still facing an unknown virus in many facets. Regardless of the end of the state of alarm, we will continue to keep our full attention on the virus, to avoid new outbreaks and to anticipate and prepare for any possible scenario, now or in the months to come. we are going to let our guard down in no time “, the minister has settled.