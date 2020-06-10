“There will be a tourist season. Spain awaits you with all the guarantees ”. These words of Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government, were the starting gun for a race in which our country is already in the lead: has become the world leader in hotel reservations in recent days with 33.7% of the total, according to the digital platform TravelgateX, which processes the data of more than 3,000 million searches and 20,000,000 reservations a day on different portals.

United States is in second place with 31%. Before Sánchez’s announcement, the North American country held the first position with 40%. Portugal (9.8%), Italy (2.7%) and Mexico (2%) are next on the list.

Inside, Andalusia is the preferred destination for visitors: 30% of reservations are made there. The Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands, with 17.8% and 14.1%, are in second and third place. Valencia (13%) and Catalonia (19.3%) close the Top-5.

The boost to the tourism sector, which considered the season dead because of the crisis, has been given by the domestic market. 80% of the reservations have a Spanish name, while the British (8.2%) and the Portuguese (5.5%) are still residual. A scenario that could vary in the near future due to the pilot test approved by the Government, which will allow nearly 11,000 Germans to travel to the Balearic Islands from June 15 and stay on the islands for at least five days. The Spanish Executive will not fully open its borders until July 1 when it eliminates the quarantine to the nationals and foreigners who land in national territory.

Proximity tourism

The Weekendesk.es platform shows other data on holiday mobility in Spain. July, August and September account for 75% of the reserves with Andalusia, the Valencian Community and Galicia as the main destinations. In any case, the Spanish have made the decision to stay close to our homes: 89% of searches on the platform are related to places a few kilometers from our residences, which allow road trips and with a connection to nature, be it in the form of mountains, fields or beaches.