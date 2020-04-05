Celta’s Russian center-center, Fedor Smolov, took a private flight back to his country to attend his fiancee’s 18th birthday …

After the Danish international Pione Sisto, who drove 3,000 kilometers to go home, a second player from Celta de Vigo has violated containment measures in Spain, while the Covid-19 is particularly devastating across the Pyrenees (more than 130,800 cases detected, for 12,518 deaths). It is Fedor smolov.

The Russian center of Galician formation has repeatedly asked to return to Russia. The leaders refused, but the 30-year-old still took a private plane to return to the country, as Radio Galega reports. The player on loan from Lokomotiv Moscow has obviously joined his girlfriend, who is celebrating her 18th birthday in the coming days.

The relationship between the striker, in his thirties since February 9, and the 17-year-old model had already arrested at the start of the year because of the age difference. Fedor Smolov then announced his future marriage to the granddaughter of former President of Russia Boris Yeltsin. They planned to say “yes” to a Caribbean island.

