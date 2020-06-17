65.7% of the Spanish population He does not plan to go on vacation this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest CIS barometer published this Wednesday. Among those who will travel, Spain is the preferred destination, with 90% of preferences. A 40.8% of people who will not travel will not do so due to the health crisis, while a 3. 4% is more concerned with economic factors and a 24.9% for both problems, which they consider equally important.

A 27.2% of the respondents has announced on the contrary that will travel safely, while 7.1% are still not clear. In this group, more than half of the people have chosen coastal destinations, while 24.6% have opted for rural municipalities, and others have chosen an inland city, an island or a route. Over 65s prefer rural or coastal destinations, while those under 34 will travel to an island.

A trip abroad is still the preferred option of 6% of the interviewees, mainly young people between 18 and 24 years old. In contrast, the population group that travels the least will be those over 65, of which 75% will remain at home this summer.

Second residences, ahead of hotels

The second residences are the preferred accommodation for more than 27% of the population, almost a point above those who will go to hotels or aparthotels. Home rental is the preferred option of 20.4% of the people who will travel, and the houses of family or friends, of 14.7%. As for the duration, lmost respondents will travel for two weeks, while 33.1% will leave between one and two weeks and 19.6% will leave one week. Finally, 5.1% will travel less than a week.

As for the means of transportation, the car clearly beats the others, since it is the preferred option of a 82.9% of those who will travel. 13% plan to go by plane, and 3.4% the train. Also, a large majority of those who will go on vacation this summer, 58.5% have requested additional sanitary measures, and 69% would accept being controlled by a mobile application to trace the chain of infections.