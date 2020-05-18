Culiacan.-The evening report of the Ministry of Health in Sinaloa reports the death of 285 people from coronavirus and 1936 infected, but this day the death of 13 patients and 74 new cases reported in the last 24 hours was reported.

In the updated map of Covid-19 it was specified that there are 749 active patients with coronavirus and 579 suspected cases located in Ahome, Choix, El Fuerte, Culiacán, Escuinapa, Guasave, Mazatlán, San Ignacio, Salvador Alvarado, Sinaloa, Navolato, Badiraguato , Angostura, Mocorito, Elota, Rosario and Concordia.

The official said that 41.5% of hospitalized patients are active and 14.1% serious.

Of the 74 new cases they are in: 37 Culiacán, 14 Mazatlán, 10 Navolato, 5 Ahome, 4 Guasave, 3 Sinaloa and 1 Mocorito.

Of the 902 recovered, this Friday 37 patients were added: Culiacán 16, Ahome 7, Mazatlán 9, El Fuerte 1, Salvador Alvarado 1 and Mazatlán 1.

Of the 285 deaths from Covid-19, this day 13 new deaths were reported on the platform: 3 in Ahome, 5 in Culiacán, 2 Guasave, 1 El Fuerte, 1 Salvador Alvarado and 1 in Mazatlán.

Active patient load by municipality: 749

Culiacán: 395

Mazatlán: 139

Ahome: 79

Guasave: 41

Navolate: 36

Salvador Alvarado: 15

Sinaloa: 11

The Strong: 5

Mocorito: 5

Badiraguato: 4

Cosala: 4

Rosario: 4

Saint Ignatius: 4

Escuinapa: 3

Elota: 2

Narrowness: 1

Choix: 1

Total deaths and charges by municipality: 285

178 Culiacán

35 Ahome

24 Navolato

21 Mazatlan

8 Guasave

4 Escuinapa

4 Salvador Alvarado

4 The Strong

2 Angostura

1 Elota

1 Badiraguato

1 Sinaloa

1 Mocorito

1 rosary

