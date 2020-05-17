The director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, has appeared this Sunday, as usual, to analyze the data and the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic.

Simón has stressed that “the low number of new infected may be due to the ‘weekend effect’ and, although it is more difficult to detect, it may also have to do with the data on new deceased: 87 in the last 24 hours.” “The surveillance systems are being modified, which will be prepared starting this Monday to give information on the calendar day as the basis for the notification, which means that this information will be given in the afternoon”, has announced.

“The phase changes and the criteria for making the measures more flexible are given according to the evolution of the pandemic. To pass the phase aspects related to information and the transmission of information, with the ability to detect cases, with healthcare capacities and with the capacity for early diagnosis are assessed. All this joins the evolution of the epidemic, “he continued.

Slots in municipalities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

“Municipalities with 10,000 inhabitants have been less affected, in general. As a result, these time zones will be made more flexible in order to take to the streets”, has recognized the director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies.

Detection of new cases and stock of medical supplies

“We are very close to that effort showing that we have ended the transmission, in the absence of seeing if we have a new regrowth, the risk of which is significant. Right now, the majority of cases detected in Spain are associated with the healthcare and socio-healthcare environment and not in the domiciliary and social sphere “, pointed out Simón.

In addition, he answered a question about PPE: “There are enough material reserves in case there is a possible regrowth. In general, except for some communities that are fairer in terms of material, they all have sufficient capacity and the Ministry of Health will continue to supply it. “

Infected in Africa

“We cannot think that whether or not the African continent is affected is due to being immunized by the previous coronavirus (SARS-CoV-1). South Africa is increasing the number of cases, although other countries have lower numbers of infected and deceased. Detection capacity in Africa is very different from Europe because they have very fragile health systems. In addition, climatic conditions could tend to lower transmission, according to hypotheses, “he said.

WHO advice

“It is very difficult to assess when a person has been infected if they are sick or in contact with objects that may have been transmission routes, although the main method of transmission is by the drops that arise from the mouth and nostrils. The use of gloves is dangerous if it is not done well, while we are wearing them it is as if we do not wear them because if we touch our faces with them dirty it is as if we did not wear them “, SImón concluded his appearance this Sunday.