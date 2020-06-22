Given that in the new normal it is the autonomous communities that decide what restrictions and measures will be applied in their territories, Mall limitations vary by region. Thus, for example, in Andalusia, Aragon, the Canary Islands, Canrabria, Castilla-La Mancha, the Valencian Community, Murcia and Navarra, the maximum capacity in shops is 75%.

The figure changes in other regions like the Community of Madrid, which allows a maximum capacity of 60%, or in Catalonia, where there is no established limit, although the minimum safety distance between people is required. Asturias and the Basque Country made a similar decision, where the maximum number of people will be determined by the interpersonal distance. In Galicia, the limit is 50%. The other communities have not yet defined their restrictions.

The hours of the shopping centers vary in each case, although it is normal for the day to start at around ten hours and end at midnight. In the new normal, in addition, a measure to be maintained from quarantine will be the compulsory use of a mask, which must be used in all public places where it is not possible to maintain the safety distance. In addition, shops often make hydroalcoholic gels available to customers to disinfect their hands when entering and leaving the premises.

The Spanish Association of Shopping Centers and Parks (AECC) recommended that businesses disinfect shopping centers every day, encourage payment by electronic meansConstantly clean stair rails, door knobs, floors, and welcome counters. In addition, it suggests limiting the use of elevators to one person, installing partitions at the information points and changing the bathroom hand dryers for others that do not involve contact or providing disinfecting wipes.

Other restrictions

Hospitality, beaches, physical activity, cinemas, bars and clubs will continue to have limitations during the new normal. As with businesses, each community establishes the restrictions it considers, although they all coincide in keeping the distance between people. Others, such as Cantabria, Castilla y León and Madrid have chosen to cancel popular festivals, at least until September.