This coming Monday, June 1, the islands of Formentera, The iron, La Gomera and La Graciosawill be in the phase 3 of de-escalation, the last before the ‘new normal’, and therefore, the government has decreed in the State official newsletter the Order SND / 458/2020, of May 30, for the easing of certain restrictions of national scope established in application of phase 3 of the Plan for the transition to a new normality.

One of the novelties in this phase 3 is the opening of shopping malls, which still must follow some hygienic measures and restrictions to avoid crowding or new infections. Both article 12 and 17 of this order detail the way in which the shopping centers will open.

What hygiene measures and restrictions will be carried out?

Restrictions

First, only those centers that guarantee compliance with the regulations will open. The capacity of the common areas at 40%, and at 50% that of establishments or commercial premises found there.

It will have to maintain the minimum interpersonal distance of two meters and avoid crowds in common and recreational areas, such as children’s areas, toy libraries, rest areas, escalator areas or elevators.

Hygienic measures

Regarding the use of family toilets and lactation rooms, will be restricted to a single family, not being able to combine two family units and having to proceed to their cleaning and disinfection in accordance with the provisions of article 6.5. In the use of common toilets and lactation rooms of shopping malls should be controlled by their staff, having to proceed to cleaning and disinfection in accordance with the provisions of the article 6.5.

The common and recreational areas of the centers must be cleaned and disinfected according to what is established in the article 6, so much before opening the center to the public as after closing, regularly during opening hours, and paying attention to contact areas of common areas (counters, benches, chairs, floors, games of the children’s areas).

In the zone of parking, Besides the disinfection continued of the common touch points and made available to the customer of hydroalcoholic gel, se will encourage electronic contactless payment in accordance with the provisions of article 6.6.

Too, in necessary case, fences or equivalent signaling systems will be used for better access control and people management in order to avoid any crowding. Preferably, as long as the shopping center has two or more accesses, a differential use for input and output, thus reducing the risk of agglomeration formation.

And finally, they should be established systems that allow the count and control of the capacity, so that it is not overcome at any time, and that must include the workers themselves.