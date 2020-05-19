MADRID, May 19 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Several ministers of the Government of El Salvador have expressed their disposition that, if necessary, their salary be allocated to the fight against the coronavirus, thus responding to an appeal made by the president, Nayib Bukele.

Bukele slipped in his appearance on Monday that he could stop paying the salary to any public employee who is not directly involved in the fight against the coronavirus to make up for the lack of funds due to the refusal of the Legislative Assembly, of the opposition majority, to finance the Government plan against the pandemic.

In the following hours there have been messages on social networks from members of the Executive who “spontaneously” have shown themselves willing to give up their salary to stop the pandemic, according to a statement from the Salvadoran Presidency.

“My salary as the private secretary of the Presidency is available to the Salvadoran people,” Ernesto Castro said on Twitter. Along the same lines, the legal secretary, Conan Castro; and the Interior Ministers, Mario Durán; Education, Carla Hananía; and Public Works, Romeo Rodríguez.

“If the deputies continue with this old boycott manual, we respond with the commitment for El Salvador,” said press secretary Ernesto Sanabria, on the same Monday night, also giving up his salary.

Bukele dictated last weekend a one-month extension of the state of national emergency, bypassing the filter of the Legislative Assembly, which is why the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice has suspended the presidential decree.

To overcome this new ‘impasse’, the Salvadoran president has proposed a last “strict quarantine” of 15 days, as a previous step to the “economic reopening”, which would begin on June 6.

The proposal must receive the green light from the Legislative Assembly, dominated by the conservative opposition of ARENA and the left-wing of the FMLN, which has already hindered the declaration of the national emergency.

Both the opposition and the Prosecutor’s Office, as well as the Human Rights Ombudsman and numerous NGOs, have accused Bukele of abusing his power to enforce measures that, although they have been adopted in many countries, believe that in El Salvador they have been applied in violation of Human Rights.

El Salvador, with 1,498 confirmed cases, including 30 deaths, is one of the least affected countries in Latin America and the world by the COVID-19 pandemic.