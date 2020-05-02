Almost all of Spain will be able to take to the streets today for the first time since the state of alarm was decreed. By age and in certain restricted time zones to avoid crowds. Minors up to 14 years old accompanied by an adult could already do it since last Sunday, but the great news will be that, from 00:00 on Saturday morning, more than 33 million Spaniards will be able to leave the confinement and go for a walk or to do individual sports. They are citizens with an age between 14 and 69 years.

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) corresponding to 2019 that AS has consulted, The population in Spain was 47,026,208 inhabitants. Of these, 33,382,282 are between 14 and 69 years old. They are the ones who today will have a seven-hour fork to go outside (from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.), although it is true that the Government’s recommendation is that only it goes out once and an hour maximum. Further, people over 70 years (6,658,398 inhabitants), will have time between 10:00 and 12:00 and between 19:00 and 20:00.

Time slots to go for a walk starting on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Infographic AS

In a staggered way and to avoid coinciding, those 33,382,282 citizens living in Spain could leave early in the day. 16,649,969 are women and, a little more, men: 16,732,313. Following the breakdown by age, minors up to 14 years old are 6,885,528, also with a slight male majority (3,540,154) compared to women (3,345,373). In order for them to be able to go outside, it is mandatory that they do so under the tutelage of an adult. Finally, people over 70 make a total of 6,658,398, of which there are more women (3,888,437) than men (2,769,961).

As a curiosity, In Spain there are 16,303 people who are 100 years old or older: 12,852 women and 3,451 men.

Residential inmates cannot go out

Although it is allowed that the elderly can leave, in order to protect vulnerable groups, the physical activity allowed from today is not contemplated for inmates in nursing homes. In addition, the walks are restricted to a kilometer away from the home, although it may be exceeded to exercise.