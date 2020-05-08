Updated on 05/08/2020 at 16:47

He sets his sights on Italy. While the entire AC Milan team fulfilled the mandatory social isolation due to the coronavirus in the country, Zlatan Ibrahimovic He took advantage of all that time to continue training with the Hammarby players from his native Sweden..

This group, which has the forward of the AC Milan, continued with all activities normally, since in this country the measures against the spread of the COVID-19 They were minimal unlike the severe ones like in Italy, Spain and other countries on the planet. Now, there is news about the future of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

It happens that this Friday La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the time of Ibrahimovic In his native land it has ended, since the attacker has booked a flight from Stockholm to return this Monday and report to AC Milan. Everything in the middle of the coronavirus.

Zlatan has duties at AC Milan

The source details that the international with the Swedish National Team was in contact with the Rossonero box directive during the last hours. The player reiterated that he will fulfill the commitment he has with the institution since the beginning of 2020.

While the high command of the rossonero box trusts the work of Ibrahimovic so that the team can achieve the stated objectives such as qualifying for the Champions League or the Europa League.

The Gazzetta dello Sport added that Zlatan He will have to comply with the quarantine period for 14 days, according to the authorities. At the same time, the footballer must undergo the COVID-19. If everything goes as expected, ‘Ibra’ will be able to attend the Milanello training center. Coach Stefano Pioli awaits him there, who trusts in the good condition of the Swede because he continued working in his country.

It is important to remember that in Italy individual trainings have been allowed since last Monday 4. The groups will not be able to resume until May 18. Series A hopes to return in June, but there is still no date set, as the government’s approval is missing.

