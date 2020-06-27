The Government has approved this week extend the extraordinary benefit due to cessation of activity due to force majeure or loss of income for the self-employed until the return of summer. This subsidy, which they have already received 1.4 million own-account workers, is an aid for those people who have been more affected by the economic slowdown after the pandemic, and also allows beneficiaries to remain exonerated from paying the Social Security fee. The benefit lasts a month, but may be extended, and is calculated with 70% of the regulatory base or with 70% of the minimum base when the minimum contribution period cannot be credited to be entitled to the benefit.

You can request it any self-employed worker enrolled in the corresponding regime that would be affected by the closure of businesses due to the state of alarm or whose turnover has fallen 75% with respect to the monthly average of the previous semester. Applicants will have to be up-to-date with the payment of Social Security contributions or credit payments due within 30 calendar days if that condition is not met. You can ask before the mutual With which the self-employed have their professional risks covered or before the Public Employment Service (SEPE), in both cases by electronic means.

Supplementary aid to those most affected by the closure

This extraordinary measure will disappear next July 1, but those self-employed who have been most affected by the situation may collect the benefit for cessation of activity until September 30, even with the business open. In exchange, they must pay the Social Security fee in full. Those who are not in this situation may benefit in exchange for a reduction in their quota during the next months it will be 100% in July, 50% in August and 25% in September.

In addition to the two previous assumptions, the cessation of activity by force majeure and the loss of income, the Government has established a new benefit for seasonal freelancers. Those self-employed workers whose sole occupation would have been developed between the months of March and October, with at least five months of contribution in each year, and who have not been registered as workers for more than 120 days between 2018 and 2019.