In these days when working life is reduced to essential activities and citizens of many countries, including Spain, are confined to their homes to try to stop the pandemic of coronavirus, COVID-19, the scientific community is in full swing. Its objective is clear, to try to “understand how the virus responsible for COVID-19, called 2019-nCoV or SARS-CoV-2, infects human cells”, a stage necessary to develop treatments and vaccines that allow infected people to be cured and prevent new infections.

One technique that is contributing significantly to understanding 2019-nCoV and its interaction with human cells is cryo-electro-microscopy. The technique, by whose development Jacques Dubochet, Joachim Frank and Richard Henderson They received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2017, it consists of “cryogenically cooling” biomolecules at different stages of their movement in order to visualize the processes in which they are participating. The “cryogenic cooling” is carried out with liquid nitrogen at -195.8 C, which cools a container with ethanol in which the deposited biomolecules are immersed on a copper grid. In contact with cryogenic ethanol, the water surrounding the biomolecules vitrifies without freezing. This process is essential because if the water were to freeze it would increase its volume and break the biomolecules in a similar way to how a glass bottle with water breaks if we put it in the freezer. Once cryo-cooled, the biomolecules are studied with an electron microscope, taking two-dimensional images at different angles from which their three-dimensional structure is reconstructed using mathematical algorithms.

Electron microscopes use electrons instead of light to investigate materials because when they are accelerated to energies of several kilovolts, the electricity in our homes works at 220 V, they move as if they were waves with a wavelength of Angstroms, one ten millionth of a millimeter, which is thousands of times smaller than that of visible light and comparable to X-rays. The Angstroms wavelength allows structures of this size to be resolved, making the technique an ideal tool for studying biomolecules. The famous DNA double helix is ​​34 Angstroms in length between two turns of the helix and was visualized using electro-microscopy by Kleinschmidt and Zahn in 1959.

In March, two research teams, one from the United States and the other from China, published relevant results of cryo-electro-microscopy about the 2019-nCOV coronavirus. The American team has studied the structure of proteins S spike-shaped crowns that appear on the virus membrane giving it its name. Studies have confirmed that it is a trimetric protein, made up of three units, with a genome 80% similar to the SARS-CoV virus, which causes acute respiratory problems, and 98% to the bat coronavirus RaTG13. The virus uses S to join human cells and for this it is divided into two parts S1/S2 and at the point of excision, a furin-like protein is observed in virulent viruses such as influenza. They have verified that S demonstrates very little ability to bind effective antibodies to treat other viruses.

The Chinese team has studied the first part of the virus entry that is made through the interaction of S1 with the above ACE2 It is found in the membranes of several of our cells: lungs, heart, kidneys and intestines, and it intervenes in processes such as the control of blood pressure. They have solved the structure of ACE2 linked to a neutral amino acid with and without a protein binding receptor S. Studies suggest that two trimetric proteins S of the coronavirus bind to an ACE2 dimer. These results are a step forward towards the development of specific drugs to attack the coronavirus. .